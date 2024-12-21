Few reality shows have had as much of a cultural impact as RuPaul's Drag Race. While other series have had reality spin-offs and reboots, few stars have created as much of a name for themselves as this LGBTQ+ program's alumni, with so many branching off to create entertaining and unbelievable projects — projects like The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Special. Created by famous Drag Race contestants Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, it's sad how few fans are aware of this special; while it had some buzz when it was released, it doesn't receive the seasonal uproar that so many other specials do.

This is disappointing, and not just because so many people are missing out on the amazing music and hilarious comedy that fills this one hour. No, what makes it so unfortunate that not more people know this special is that its message is one that so many need to hear. Because these Queens, past all of their award-winning talent, understand what it feels like to struggle through the Christmas season rather than enjoy it. And with this special, they not only help make this time a little happier for every viewer (whether they enjoy the season or not) while teaching a valuable lesson: this season is truly what you make of it, and we can show you how to make it a good one.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Meets the Holidays in This Special!

Image via Logo TV

While RuPaul's Drag Race has had many successful cast members, it only takes a viewing of The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Special for watchers to understand why this pair are some of the most legendary figures from the show. Jinkx Monsoon made her debut on season five of the flagship series, showing up with a bubbly demeanor and the determination to become the first "theater Queen" to win Drag Race. And while her unique style and saccharine personality might have earned her some derision from other contestants, it was the Queen's overwhelming talent that made her that season's winner — and got her the title of "Queen of Queens" when she returned to compete once again on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 7. BenDeLaCreme had a much bumpier ride during her tenure on the show; while charming, she lost her original season, though fans were overjoyed when she returned to All-Stars 3 and began winning virtually every challenge thrown at her...only to self-eliminate halfway through the season. In what is remembered as one of this franchise's most shocking moments, DeLa used a challenge win to evict herself from the competition, leaving that stage (and a shocked RuPaul) behind to tour the country with her good friend, Monsoon, in a popular show that would eventually become The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Special.

Holiday specials aren't a new thing, with each year seeing some new batch of celebrities capitalizing on the holiday to show off their skills (and how many famous friends they have). Yet this pair didn't use the opportunity to draw in all the biggest names in Drag, instead choosing to fill the cast around them with people from their past, other theater people who had collaborated with them long before they became famous — and, in doing so, created an energy of love that persists throughout. This scripted story follows DeLa trying to drag the anti-Christmas Monsoon into her festive traditions, fighting so hard to replicate the picturesque holidays of her childhood that she ignores Monsoon reminding her that not everyone has such a privileged upbringing. It's a deeply resonant special as the Queens discuss how things like dysfunctional families and a lack of money can turn this season into a difficult one, issues that many in the audience (especially LGBTQ+ viewers) can wholeheartedly relate to. It conveys this through hilarity and great songs, crescendoing into a message that far too many people forget: holidays aren't about the gifts and decorations, they're about the people you spend it with. Cutting past the manufactured "joy" and healing from the traumas of the past, this special offers an affirming, respectful image of friends recognizing their differences and loving them wholeheartedly, not only creating their own perfect holiday but showing audiences how they can create their very own.

You Need the 'The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special' This Christmas

While the core message of The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special is impactful, that doesn't mean people looking for an easy holiday won't have fun with it. It is a perfect encapsulation of the campy comedy that these Queens showed on RuPaul's Drag Race, a comedic showcase of their theater skills that anybody can watch for a serotonin boost during this season. Yet beyond its potential to make viewers laugh, it's this shocking amount of heart that makes this special one of the best there is. It speaks about the realities of this season, drawing from these Queen's own lives to show that they people's struggles during these months and they're not going to try and say that everything can be solved with some "Christmas cheer." This special, unlike the many that came before it, knows that the holidays can be a tremendously difficult time — but also, that if a person does them correctly, they can be some of the best memories of your life. Jinkx and Dela know that there are so many factors which can make someone believe holidays will just never be a good time for them. But, with the journey they go on in this hour, they come to a message that so many people need to hear right now: there are people out there who love and respect you. And, whether they're blood or chosen family, whether there are decorations and traditions or nothing of the sort, all you need to have a good holiday is to be with them — and, ideally, watch this hilarious special.

The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special is Available to Stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.