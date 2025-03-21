It was RuPaul in the Werk Room with the stiletto! World of Wonder has teamed up with The OP Games for another iconic collaboration — Clue: RuPaul’s Drag Race. Following the success of the RuPaul's Drag Race edition of Monopoly, the hit competition series is now taking over another classic and beloved board game. Drag Race fans are destined to sissy that walk to play the iconic tabletop game.

In this glamorous twist on the classic game of CLUE, the coveted crown has mysteriously disappeared, and it’s up to you to sleuth through the Werk Room to uncover the truth. Navigate iconic locations like the main stage, the Untucked lounge, and the ladies’ room as you gather clues and interview your queens. Did Madam Mustard use a pair of platform heels to make her getaway, or was it Crystal White with her fierce makeup case? Unravel the glittering mystery of who took the crown, where it was found, and what dazzling item helped them escape.

It's a Drag Race Who Dunnit