Most of the time, former queens get another chance to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race, but not all competitors want to return. Some have had confrontations with RuPaul, or with World of Wonder itself.

Related: The 10 Most Volatile On-Set Movie Feuds

Drag Race has been had an amazing 14 seasons with many off spin-off seasons. There are several queens who aren't likely to be returning to the Werkroom anytime soon.

Pearl (Season 7)

The tension between Pearl and RuPaul goes even further than the infamous “Is there something on my face?” confrontation in the Werkroom. After the season, Pearl went on the YouTube series Hey Qween and said that there was even more shade between the two.

Related:10 Iconic 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Looks

"We were filming a segment, just chatting... and then the camera went down for a moment," Pearl said, "I turned to RuPaul and said, 'Oh my god, thank you so much. It's such an honor to be here, such a pleasure to meet you, you have no idea'...She turned to me, and she said: 'Nothing you say matters unless that camera is rolling.' That broke my spirit, I felt like it was just so disrespectful.”

Willam Belli (Season 4)

Willam Belli is the only queen to be eliminated from Drag Race for breaking the rules. Her official reason for being kicked off Drag Race Season 4 was that she was sneaking her husband into the hotel during filming. The controversies didn't stop there for Willam. She also took to Twitter to talk about how she and the other queens were not well-fed on set. A few years later, she had another confrontation with RuPaul.

During an appearance on David's Out For A Good Time podcast, Willam spoke about her public fight with Ru. Supposedly, a mutual friend (Mathu Anderson)was sick in the hospital and Willam was visiting him. She was upset that RuPaul hadn’t gone to visit their friend, and when Belli saw Ru in public, she told her to go see him, to which RuPaul allegedly yelled, "How f*****g dare you." Willam and Ru screamed back and forth before RuPaul drove off.

Carmen Carrera (Season 3)

Carmen Carrera came out as transgender after her appearance and Season 3 and became an advocate for transgender rights. She called out RuPaul for the use of the term “She-Mail” on Drag Race, which was changed, but the controversy affected Carrera's relationship with RuPaul. Carrera, as well as fans, have criticized Ru for a lack of trans representation on the show, particularly because transgender queens are so important to the LGBTQ+ community.

RuPaul stated in an interview in 2018 that she probably wouldn’t allow trans queens to participate on the show if they had already begun to medically transition. She also wasn’t too fond of the idea of any women competing on the show, including bio queens and drag kings. Multiple transgender queens have since appeared on Drag Race since, and Victoria Scone was the first bio queen to compete, appearing on Season 3 of Drag Race UK. Hopefully, this will lead to more representation in the future, but Carrera is not likely to be representing Drag Race anytime soon. After Ru’s interview came out, she went to Twitter and said “RuPaul is the Hitler, false prophet, anti-Christ of the LGBTQ community.” Many fans thought the comparison was not right, and the statement has probably put Carrera officially on the Drag Race no-fly list.

Delta Work (Season 3)

At the beginning of filming for Season 9, RuPaul and his former makeup artist, Mathu Anderson, allegedly had a falling out and Mathu stormed off the set. This meant that the show needed someone to do Ru’s hair and makeup, so in stepped Delta Work from Season 3 to take care of hair, and Season 2 runner-up Raven to be in charge of her makeup. Although some of RuPaul’s looks were criticized for not being up to par during Season 9, the show earned an Emmy nomination for hair and makeup. Delta and Raven’s nominations were rescinded, however, because the episode that was nominated did not feature Ru in drag. They both went on to win an Emmy for their work in Season 10.

Delta gave a shoutout to Mathu Anderson during her acceptance speech, as she felt it was unfair that he wasn’t recognized, as he worked on 10 seasons prior. Delta was nominated for an Emmy again for her work on Season 11, but her nomination was rescinded. She stated in a YouTube comment on the channel 'GreenGay': “The last season of the show that I worked on DID receive a nomination and an Emmy win. I was listed as department chair of hair as well as the key hairstylist to RuPaul…That would have been AND IS my second Emmy win because as the screen credits show I was literally the only person responsible for the key hairstyling and was department chair. But rather than be uncomfortable with my presence at the awards, the production company chose to erase me and hide behind the policy that each production company can remove whoever they want from an Emmy nomination…The production company failed me not just as an alumni but as a creative producer on the show.”

Tyra Sanchez (Season 2)

Tyra has been stirring the pot since her time on Season 2 of Drag Race. She had plenty of drama with the other girls in the Werkroom but won the crown despite this. In 2016, Sanchez went on Twitter telling a fan to "go kill yourself b****," after they called her annoying. She refused to apologize or show sympathy toward suicide victims, doubling down by making even more offensive comments. The year following, Sanchez posted a false obituary for fellow Drag Race queen Morgan McMicheals that linked to Sanchez's SoundCloud page.

In 2018, Sanchez was banned from Drag Con after making an Instagram video threatening fellow queens Tatianna and Phi Phi O'Hara. She then posted a cryptic Facebook status warning fans not to go to Drag Con. After that, she posted a countdown on her website with the acronym "B.O.O.M," which counted down the seconds until the event began. The threats and countdown had fans and followers scared that she would attack the event, although it turned out to be her trolling again. She quit drag in the years following and stated that she wants nothing to do with the “toxic” Drag Race community.

Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 & All-Stars 2)

Phi Phi was depicted as the “villain” of Season 4, going head-to-head with the winner, Sharon Needles. The two said they planned the rivalry to make good TV, but some of Phi Phi’s attacks seemed sincere. She faced a lot of backlash from fans after the season and spoke about how the hate affected her mental health when she returned to All-Stars 2. Phi Phi was hoping to redeem herself during her return but instead came across as the villain once again.

Quickly after the season started, Phi Phi seemed like she was trying to get into the other queens’ heads and make them doubt themselves, she also had drama with fellow competitor Alyssa Edwards. Fans had a hard time believing that it was due to the edit, and this caused Phi Phi to feel that she was being ostracized by the Drag Race community once again. Because of this, O’Hara didn’t show up to the All-Stars reunion and stopped appearing in drag at premiers and press circuits. She made the following statement on Twitter: "I'll NEVER do All-Stars EVER they don't deserve me." Another tweet said "For a lousy few hundred bucks an episode.....and a million death threats PLUS to my mother with a host and production crew doing nothing to help........HAHA! Never."

Next: 'RuPaul's Drag Race': The 10 Most Unique Queens From Across The Franchise