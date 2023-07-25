The Big Picture Gay Days Anaheim celebrates the queer community with a variety of activities, screenings, and performances, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race queens.

The event will showcase shows by Drag Race alumni such as Alexis Michelle, Lady Camden, Daya Betty, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, Symone, and Varla Jean Merman.

Amid ongoing discrimination, this event provides a safe space for the community to come together and celebrate their existence in "The Happiest Place On Earth."

Gay Days Anaheim will be presenting its 25th Annual Gay Days at Disneyland, with some of RuPaul's Drag Race queens gracing the event. Aiming to celebrate the existence and culture of the queer community, the event—which will take place from September 22 to 24—will feature a variety of activities, screenings, and special performances, some of which will come from the Drag Race alumni themselves.

The Queens Who Will Perform at the Event and Their Schedules

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 and All Stars 8 contestant Alexis Michelle will first grace the event on September 22 at 6 p.m. with a cabaret performance; additionally, Season 14 finalists Lady Camden and Daya Betty will join forces on September 23 to debut an all-new show. On the same date, House of Avalon's fierce representatives—Season 12 runner-ups Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd, along with Season 13 winner Symone—will take the stage to present their "Sugartank: Gay Days" show. Non-Drag Race contestant, but equally astounding and talented drag performer Varla Jean Merman, will wrap up the event with a "Stand By Your Drag" show debut, which comes after the Gay Days at Disney’s California Adventure and the Gay Days Anaheim pool party on September 24.

The planners behind Gay Days Anaheim have always provided fun and festive events since it began in 1998, but this was the first time, however, that the event would be featuring a star-studded one, with multiple stars from the award-winning reality show joining. A direct reference to the Walt Disney World Resort event, Gay Days Anaheim is a yearly event held at the said theme park, which initially started as a single-day event until it became a week-long celebration, giving more time for the community to spend their week and commemorate their existence in "The Happiest Place On Earth."

Like mother always says, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”

There are many different facets to self-love, and one of those is enjoying a week in an event especially planned for the community. This year, especially, is the best time to claim their place—in the "happiest place," no less—amid the ongoing prejudices and discrimination against the community this year alone, with Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States already advancing across the country to ban gender-affirming care, criminalize drag performances, and allow discrimination against the community, among other vile factors.

