The Big Picture The Drag Defense Fund raised over $2 million, helping block drag bans in states like Texas and Florida.

RuPaul's Drag Race is contributing outside the fund, with donations to charity and challenges with cash prizes.

The fund provides crucial support in the fight for LGBTQ rights, defending freedom of expression and pride festivals. (120 characters)

In an exclusive revealed by Variety, the hugely poignant Drag Defense Fund, a fundraising campaign set up between RuPaul's Drag Race and the American Civil Liberties Union, has officially surpassed a staggering $2 million. After highly controversial political campaigns to ban drag have forced some states into taking horrifying action, this fundraising project provides light to a dark time in the Drag community. Even more poignantly, the announcement has come right in time for Pride Month, adding an extra edge to the blossoming celebrations.

In an attempt to raise funds, recent episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race have included a QR code prompting viewers to make a donation, with this, combined with plenty of campaigning, proving more than fruitful. In the world of drag, art, and freedom of expression in general, crowdfunding is vital to the continuing progression the world has toward acceptance and peace. As cited in Variety, the senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Project, Josh Block, spoke of the impact the fund and others like it will have on our society. Block said:

"Drag has a long history in the queer community as not only a source of joy and creativity but as a source of power. Thanks to the hard work and promotion of MTV, World of Wonder, and the queens of ‘Drag Race,’ the Drag Defense Fund continues to fuel our work defending LGBTQ rights across the country at a time those rights are under relentless attack. We’re so thankful for this partnership and the support it provides our critical work defending LGBTQ people, our rights and our families."

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

The Drag Defense Fund Has Made A Huge Impact

In the short amount of time the fund has been active, the real impact it is already having on communities is clear. The funds raised by the many fans of Drag and of RuPaul's iconic reality series have already managed to block bans in several states, including huge wins in the likes of Texas and Florida. Also, when local law enforcement in the likes of Massachusetts and Tennessee tried to close down Pride festivals, the fund was able to help defend their rights and freedom of expression.

RuPaul's Drag Race is also helping the cause outside the fund, with the most recent season of All Stars seeing the winner receive a $200,000 donation to charity, with each challenge adding more and more money to the prize pot. The fight for Pride has some way still to go, especially considering the frustrating fightback from bigots across the world. However, with funds like this proving fruitful, there is plenty of hope as the battle continues.

The Drag Defense Fund has now surpassed $2 million. To catch up on the most recent season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, in which contestants compete for charity, streaming is available via Paramount+.Watch on Paramount+