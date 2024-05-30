Watching a reality star get eliminated can be hard to watch, but their heartbreaking elimination leaves a lasting impression. When it comes to RuPaul's Drag Race, there have been some of the most emotional eliminations that have become lexicon to Drag Race fans. All Stars 4 watched Manila Luzon shockingly get the chop from Naomi Smalls. Most recently, Mirage's emotional breakdown on Season 16 got to the fans immediately. These are the 10 most heartbreaking eliminations from RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race has become one of the biggest mainstream reality programs in the last decade. Between countless Emmy Awards and spin-offs that span the globe, RuPaul's Drag Race has become a phenomenon. Like every good reality show, Drag Race features an elimination component. While it may vary season by season, the majority of the time it will end with a lip sync for your life. With one last chance to save themselves, the queens leave it all on the stage. And if it isn't enough, RuPaul will ask them to sashay away. Sometimes those moments cut deep. These are those moments.

10 Honey Davenport

RuPaul's Drag Race 11

In the Diva Worship challenge, it appeared that the entire team had zero idea who Maria Carey was. It was quite a cringy performance and it did not please RuPaul one bit. She was so enraged, she forced the entire team into a six-way lip sync. It was the first time in Drag Race history that many queens were lip-syncing for their lives.

But let's just say, these six could easily wait for tonight. With six queens on stage, they all needed to figure out a way to stand out. So for Honey Davenport, she leaped off-stage. And that was the fatal blow. One by one, Ru would announce the queen's safety, leaving Honey awaiting her fate. It was so difficult to watch as each queen was sent to safety, she knew her time on the show was over.

9 Alyssa Edwards

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2

Nothing is worse than getting eliminated during a makeover challenge with a loved one present. Scratch that. It could be worse. Being eliminated on the anniversary of your mother's death. Alyssa Edwards had an explosive run during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2.

She had been eliminated and then earned herself a spot back after a legendary lip sync. But when push came to shove and Detox was forced to give the chop to either Alyssa or one of her alliance members, Alyssa wrongly got eliminated. Knowing that there was so much history paired to the day made the elimination even worse. But like a tried and true pageant queen, Alyssa held her head high and took it like a champ.

8 Rock M. Sakura

RuPaul's Drag Race 12

Justice for the queen of farts! Rock M. Sakura was a queen before her times. Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race was filled with some stiff competition. When it came to Rock M. Sakura, she didn't quite get a fair shake, being critiqued quite harshly.

Lasting only 4 episodes, she made her mark on the competition through her dry humor and wit. But she pulled on the heartstrings when she started crying on the main stage. After she gave her exit line, you could hear her sob her way off-stage. This queen deserves a second chance to shine!

7 Latrice Royale

RuPaul's Drag Race 4

Latrice Royale is and will forever be Drag Race royalty. When fans met her during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4, she seemed like a surefire bet to snatch the crown at the end of the season. She ended up just shy of the finale, but left the show like the class act she is.

You know it was a tough decision when RuPaul is having difficulty saying goodbye behind the judges' panel. Luckily for her, she earned the title of Miss Congeniality that season and then returned two more times, cementing herself as a legend.

6 Chi Chi DeVayne

RuPaul's Drag Race 8

Chi Chi DeVayne was one of the greener contestants when she arrived on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8. But her story of determination and grit made her an instant fan favorite. She fought her way to the top, but sadly was cut just shy of the final three.

Money couldn't buy her victory on Drag Race, but she captured the hearts of the world. Chi Chi did return for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, where she didn't fair as well as her first time around. Sadly, Chi Chi DeVayne passed away in 2020 from kidney failure. She will forever be in the hearts of all Drag Race fans.

5 Manila Luzon

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been known for shocking, and sometimes unfair, eliminations. The game is fairly simple. It's the queens eliminating one another. On RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, three-time Drag Race legend Manila Luzon was slaying the competition.

But when she faltered during the makeover challenge, one of her competitors took advantage of her falter. Naomi Smalls decided to give Manila the chop, cutting the front-runner from the competition. There are still fans who will never forgive Naomi for her savage move. But that's the game!

4 Ongina

RuPaul's Drag Race

For those who are able to see through the Season 1 filter, they will forever remember Ongina as one of the most exciting queens to walk into the Werk Room. Ongina and Bebe Zahara Benet, the eventual winner of the season, were tasked to lip sync for their life to Britney Spears' "Stronger."

Both queens gave their all, but Ongina had already shared herself on stage when she broke down, revealing she had been living with HIV. When it was her time to go, those early fans were uncontrollable, begging for her return for the All Stars season. Thankfully, she did for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5.

3 Yara Sofia

RuPaul's Drag Race 3

After one of the most grueling design challenges, a sleepless night led season besties Yara Sofia and Alexis Mateo into the bottom in the penultimate episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3. Due to pure exhaustion and extreme sadness, the lip sync between the two caused Yara to drop to the floor and sob.

It was so difficult to watch one of the strongest competitors of the season fall short of the end. Yara gave her all, but it was not enough. Her display of pure, raw emotion made fans love her even more; and it made her elimination that much more heartbreaking.

2 Pangina Heals

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World

Ok, we're pulling an audible here. Yes, we're throwing in an international season elimination simply because of how memorable it was. RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World was the first season that united Drag Race contestants from all across the globe to compete for the prize of Queen of the Mothertucking world. It adopted classic All Stars rules where the winner of the Lip Sync for Your Legacy would give the chop to one of the bottom queens of the week. Up until this point, there had already been some shocking cuts at the hands of Pangina Heals.

But when it was her first time in the bottom, the ultimate season winner, Blu Hydrangea, decided it was her time to see the Drag Race Thailand host go. Fans were dismayed. And Pangina was a bloody wreck. Those tears were from her belief she wasn't just letting herself down, but all of Thailand. It was a brutal elimination, but without Blu eliminating her, she may not have been crowned the winner in the end. If you listen closely, you might be able to hear Pangina's tears still in the studio.

1 Mirage

RuPaul's Drag Race 16

Sure, it may be recency bias, but Mirage's elimination on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 made a major impact on the fans. After a dismal performance in the acting challenge, Mirage found herself in the bottom. To the shock of herself and her closest sisters, they expected Mirage's performance prowess to prevail, but this is RuPaul's Drag Race. The whole point of a lip sync is to know the words. And for whatever reason, Mirage did not know the words to "Dark Lady" by Cher.

Like many others on this list, the moment that Mirage broke down on stage, fans were gutted to see this queen lose it. Her breakdown was so major that the cameras followed her every move after getting off-stage. Her time on Drag Race may have been short, but it's likely her iconic lip sync will award her a shot at coming back one day. Hopefully, next time she'll know all the words to the songs!

All seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+.

