RuPaul's Drag Race sashayed its way into the popular culture scene by winning not just the hearts of the viewers but several significant awards that serve as a reminder that the drag-centered reality competition show is just as "sickening" many years after the series' inception in 2009. With plenty of accolades under its belt—as well as a total of 26 Emmy Awards as of this writing—the reality program assumed its position to yet again compete for another honor in this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Boasting nine nominations for Emmy Awards 2023, RuPaul's Drag Race will compete against The Amazing Race, Survivor, Top Chef, and The Voice for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, with RuPaul Charles joining as one of the hosts vying for the Outstanding Host For Reality or Competition Program, contending against Nailed It's Nicole Byer, Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, Baking It's Amy Poehler, and Queer Eye's Fab Five, which consists of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness.

The rest of the show's nominations include Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program, Outstanding Production Design for A Variety Or Reality Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program. The RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked segment also received two nominations under the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program categories.

Drag Race Has Served "Creativity, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent" for Over a Decade Now

Though last year's Emmy Awards saw RuPaul's Drag Race nab 11 Emmy nominations, including one for judge Michelle Visage's Whatcha Packin? show, this year's nominations are still a significant feat for the show, with nine potential wins waiting to be included in Drag Race's long list of awards over the past years. The Best Reality Competition Program, moreover, is a category that the franchise had managed to win for four consecutive years until Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls broke the record for winning the coveted award last year.

Apart from nine Emmy nominations, this year has proven to be yet another year for Drag Race, with Season 15 of the regular series concluding a few months ago, naming Sasha Colby as the latest queen to win the crown after she fought against Anetra in the Lipsync for the Crown smackdown. Furthermore, the eighth season of All Stars—though filled with disastrous mishaps and dramatic encounters—is now down to two queens, Kandy Muse and Jimbo, fighting for a place in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame."

International Drag Race spinoffs also made waves online, with the return of Drag Race Philippines for the second season and the inception of Drag Race México, which Season 9 alum Valentina co-hosts alongside Drag Race France alum Lolita Banana. In addition, Drag Race Brazil has found its host in Queen of the Universe Season 1 winner Grag Queen. And with multiple gag-worthy Drag Race contents this year, next year is shaping up to be no different.

The 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony are currently scheduled to take place on September 18, 2023.