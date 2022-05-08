RuPaul's ever-expanding Drag Race empire is quickly taking over the world. With sixteen shows already under its umbrella and another six international iterations in development, eventually every nation will have its own Drag Race, and the world will be better for it.

Each one of the Drag Race shows feature incredible queens who have left undeniable impressions on the global stage. That being said, some shows have been received better than others for a variety of reasons.

The Switch Drag Race - 4.9/10

The Switch Drag Race had the unfortunate task of being the first international take on the Drag Race, essentially serving as Drag Race Chile, and so the formula hadn't been perfected quite yet. They tried to be something different from RuPaul's Drag Race. The structure was completely different, with four challenges each episode, and a much larger episode count.

While there is plenty to enjoy about The Switch, it just doesn't feel like Drag Race. It's something completely different. They should've just rebranded it as a completely different show. But, without trying something new, they might not have known to go back to the basics for the next attempt.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under - 5.4/10

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under was the second international edition of Drag Race to be hosted by RuPaul herself. Unfortunately, there were a lot of production issues that really brought the show down in fans' opinions. Australian drag icon Art Simone was eliminated early on, and then just came back a couple episodes later for no real reason. Scarlet Adams' history of blackface wasn't known by production before her casting, and then when it did come to light, RuPaul basically just asked if she was sorry and then moved on.

While there is a lot that brought down the overall quality of the season, there was also several highlights. Elektra Shock's underdog story and killer dance moves quickly made her a fan favorite, Anita Wigl'it charmed the whole world with her comedic wit, and the show's first winner, Kita Mean shined with positivity throughout the whole season.

Drag Race Italia - 6.1/10

Drag Race Italia should have been better than it ended up being. It's very enjoyable, but it's just strange. There were only 8 queens on the season, the smallest cast of any Drag Race season to that point. The winner of the season, Elecktra Bionic, became the first Drag Race winner to not win a challenge.

The one thing that never disappointed, thankfully, was the fashion. It was what made everyone excited when the show was announced, with Italy being the fashion capital of the world. Hopefully, season 2 can pull it all together and deliver a show that gives the Drag Race experience we all know and love.

RuPaul's Drag U - 6.2/10

RuPaul's Drag U was the first attempt to expand the Drag Race franchise. Each episode featured three cisgender women getting drag makeovers by iconic Drag Race queens, such as Raven and Shannel. Their looks would be judged and scored, with a winner declared in each episode.

Unlike regular Drag Race, Drag U seeked to educate and instruct the audience on how to look and act like a drag queen. It empowered its contestants to feel confident and beautiful, just like a drag queen.

Drag Race Holland - 6.5/10

Drag Race Holland is a fascinating gem in the Drag Race crown. It's a part of Europe that often isn't given a huge platform on the global stage. So, when Drag Race Holland was announced, it was exciting.

Season 1 of the show was generally well liked, with some fashion being praised as the best to grace a Drag Race runway, especially from winner Envy Peru, while others just seemed to be lacking some polish. Season 2 upped the budget a lot, but this season featured lots of production and judging issues that just baffled the audience.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue - 6.6/10

Vegas Revue swapped formats, and instead of being a competition reality show, it was a soap opera style reality show in the vein of The Real Housewives. The show followed Drag Race alums Yvie Oddly, Kameron Michaels, Derrick Berry, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Asia O'Hara as they went about their daily lives working on the RuPaul's Drag Race Live stage show in Las Vegas.

It provided an in-depth look into the lives of these queens, which is something we've never really seen before. As of now, there has only been one season of Vegas Revue, due in part to COVID-19, which temporarily shut down the live show, but hopefully we'll get to spend more time with these queens soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World - 6.8/10

The concept of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is fairly simple. It's international all-stars, with a different home country every season. It finally brought these different worlds of Drag Race together into one mega-showdown, and it did not disappoint. However, for a reason unrelated to the quality of the show, fan response has been mixed.

The first season was in the UK, and featured a cast entirely made of heavy hitters and, in a shocking twist, the host of Drag Race Thailand, Pangina Heals, competed for the first time. While the show was incredibly entertaining, it's low episode count combined with the voting system of elimination made each episode hurt, especially the back to back eliminations of Jimbo and Pangina, which many felt were unearned strategy plays.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - 6.9/10

Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a lot like RuPaul's Drag U, except instead of featuring regular people getting into drag it was celebrities, each with their own Drag Race alum mentor. After performing in various challenges in drag, they would be judged by your typical Drag Race judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews, with the winner receiving $30,000 for a charity of their choice.

The show was a fun and light with little to no stakes. Everyone involved was just having fun and enjoying the experience. It's a nice way to bring more people into the Drag Race world, and spread acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Untucked - 7.1/10

Seasons 1,5 and 6 of Drag Race All-Stars featured an Untucked companion series that gave a behind-the-scenes look at All-Stars. What makes All-Stars special is that the queens are more confident and secure in who they are, so that tends to make tensions a bit higher than on a normal season.

All-Stars Untucked hasn't created as many dramatic moments as regular Untucked, mostly due to only being three seasons so far. That being said, no Drag Race fan will ever forget the fight between Mimi Imfurst and pretty much everyone else in season 1. It produced multiple iconic moments from Tammie Brown's bizarre commentary to Alexis Mateo encouraging Mimi to "Act a fool, girl!"

Canada's Drag Race - 7.3/10

Canada's Drag Race is an interesting addition to the Drag Race franchise. It was the first to be hosted by a Drag Race alum, with season 11 finalist Brooke Lynn Hytes serving as one of the show's three judges.

Canada's Drag Race has produced some true icons of Drag Race, including Jimbo and season 1 winner Priyanka. The fan response to the show praised the production value and the queens, who brought tons of personality and enthusiasm to the show. What fans were not as big a fan of was the judging. Many felt the judges were too hard of the queens and lacked authority to be criticizing them. In an effort to correct the judging, season 2 saw Brooke Lynn as the only returning judge, along with a new panel of judges.

Drag Race Thailand - 7.4/10

Drag Race Thailand is an underserved part of the Drag Race franchise. Hosted by Art Arya and the legendary Pangina Heals, Drag Race Thailand features some of the best Drag Race ever. The fashion was always on point, from the queens to the judges.

The show altered the format a bit, with the challenge win, and the runway win separated, allowing for the possibility that any episode could have two winners. This also increased the emphasis on the runway, something that can seem like a bit of an afterthought on some other shows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked - 7.7/10

If you're not watching Untucked, you're only getting half the story. Untucked is the behind-the-scenes companion show to RuPaul's Drag Race. The majority of the show is what happens when the queens wait to find out who won the episode and who is going home.

Untucked has resulted in some of the most iconic and dramatic moments of the entire franchise. From Shangela's sugar daddy rant in season 3, to the time Laganja was feeling very attacked in season 6. Untucked is a major element to the show that helps the audience fall in love with the queens.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - 8.4/10

RuPaul's Drag Race UK was the first international version of Drag Race to be hosted by RuPaul, whose presence brings gravitas to a show that would be lacking it considering there is no cash prize at all.

The upside to not having a cash prize is that it allows all the queens to have fun. Bimini Bon Boulash lost season 2 to Lawrence Chaney, and yet, you could argue she is one of the most successful queens to come from the show. All 3 seasons so far have been easily considered some of the best Drag Race out there. They have BBC funding, so they can get big name guests and some of the biggest hit songs for lip-syncs.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars - 8.5/10

What makes All-Stars just as good as the core show is that the queens are more aware of who they are as TV characters, more confident, and most importantly, much richer. Being on Drag Race costs so much money, and on All-Stars, the queens have more money to use on incredible looks.

The upcoming season 7 will be the first time a cast was made up of all winners from previous seasons. From Season 2 on, the format resembled normal Drag Race, except Ru didn't decide who went home, instead it was in the hands of the queens themselves. This twist has led to some of the most dramatic and tense Drag Race moments of all time.

RuPaul's Drag Race - 8.5/10

The one that started it all, RuPaul's Drag Race is the phenomenon that has inspired generations of LGBTQIA+ people to be open and proud of who they are. Its cultural impact expands beyond the LGBTQIA+ community, bringing drag to mainstream America and providing a platform for queer people to make their stamp on pop culture. It has also made RuPaul Charles the most-decorated person of color in Emmy Awards history with 11 wins for hosting and producing the show.

After starting on the niche TV channel Logo with a grand prize of only $20,000, the show has evolved and grown into one of VH1's top shows and the most recent winner, Willow Pill, received $150,000. It's a cultural landmark, bringing together millions of people in the name of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Drag Race España - 8.7/10

As Drag Race España makes its way through its second season, it is proving once again to be some of the best Drag Race of all time. It really showcases the wide expanse of drag there is to be found in Spain. The host, Supremme De Luxe, along with judges Ana Locking, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi prove once again that they genuinely love every contestant and want to see them achieve their goals.

What endears Drag Race España to a global audience is how the show excels at every aspect of Drag Race. The queens are unique and interesting, the challenges are entertaining, and the runways are the best fashion to ever walk a Drag Race runway. With the talent show episode of season 2 rated on IMDB as the best episode of the Drag Race franchise, there's a lot that current and future shows could learn from a Drag Race show that cracked the code.

