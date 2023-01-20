Now in its 14th year on the air, the RuPaul's Drag Race enterprise is nothing short of a worldwide phenomenon. Every season is full of anticipated challenges like the Ball and the Rusical, but no challenge gets the fans gagging like Snatch Game. Do the funniest impersonation of a celebrity, make RuPaul laugh her ass off, and win – it's the ultimate formula for a memorable episode.

With US season 15's 14-queen Snatch Game set to be their biggest ever, it's a prime opportunity to look back at some of the most hilarious Snatch Game impersonations that have stood the test of time. From twisted takes on pop culture figures to uncannily great retro throwbacks, this Drag Race challenge has no shortage of sidesplitting comedy gold.

10 Jujubee as Eartha Kitt ('All Stars 5')

Fan favorite Boston queen Jujubee is no stranger to Drag Race; she's appeared on the series four times and made it to the finale every time. In her third go-round, Snatch Game's formula was tweaked to be a riff on a dating game show instead of the traditional Match Game-style game. Jujubee's choice to play classic Batman star Eartha Kitt proved to be a truly brilliant one.

Completely nailing Kitt's look and distinctively purr-y voice, she utterly relishes saying everything that comes out of her mouth. Asked how she'd keep the guest judge warm at night, Jujubee's reply of "I would walk sensually over to the thermostat... and then turn the thermostat up to a sensible 74!" is instantly hilarious and forever quotable. Jujubee's mastery of Kitt's signature delivery makes this Snatch Game performance one for the books.

9 Ginger Minj as Adele (Season 7)

Funny Florida queen Ginger Minj has graced the stage of Drag Race three times, and her comedy chops have helped her make it to the finale twice. Her first season gave fans one of the funniest Snatch Game performances ever in the form of her take on award-winning British singer Adele.

Ginger's Adele has a fantastic, fast, and funny rapport with Ru as well as her fellow competitors in the Snatch Game. When RuPaul asks Adele where she's from, Ginger bluntly responds "my house." She tells Katya's Suze Orman "I love you, Justin Bieber." This Snatch Game performance is over-the-top and an instant Drag Race classic, and Ginger tied with Kennedy Davenport (who impersonated Little Richard) for the challenge win.

8 Raja as Madame ('All Stars 7')

Season 3 winner Raja is most known as a stunning fashion queen, but she's also got a sly sense of humor. Her performance as America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks on the season 3 Snatch Game was solidly funny, but her All Stars 7 return gave her a chance to surprise everyone with an unorthodox choice of character: Madame, the puppet half of the 70s comedy duo Wayland Flowers and Madame. (In the second half of the All Stars 7 Snatch Game, Raja portrayed fashion critic Diana Vreeland.)

Raja used her phenomenal makeup skills to completely embody the sassy wooden puppet, complete with flailing arm rods, and her pun-filled responses to RuPaul's questions ("I'm wearing my summer diamonds today – some are diamonds and some are not!") are laugh-out-loud. Raja may not have won the Snatch Game, but her performance is an absurd comic gem.

7 Alaska as Mae West ('All Stars 2')

Season 5's runner-up Alaska returned to Drag Race on All Stars 2 and proved herself as a truly fierce competitor, winning four challenges, including Snatch Game, and taking home the crown. Her season 5 impersonation was of famous drag queen Lady Bunny, but her All Stars 2 choice was classic comedienne Mae West.

Alaska is effortlessly funny in this winning Snatch Game performance. She channels the glamorous star and delivers jokes about every response she gives with ease – "when I'm good, I'm good, but when I'm bad, I get a serious venereal disease" sounds like something the real West would say in one of her movies. Alaska's West is all broad comedy and risqué zingers, and every single punchline lands.

6 Monét X Change as Maya Angelou (Season 10)

Monét X Change has had multiple seasons to shine on Drag Race, appearing on seasons 10, All Stars 4 (where she tied Trinity the Tuck for the crown) and All Stars 7. She's a well-rounded, funny and fashionable queen, and her Snatch Game performance as Maya Angelou in season 10 is one of the funniest in the history of the series.

Not the first queen to portray the influential poet (that would be the much-missed Chi Chi DeVayne on All Stars 3) Monét channeled the legend's wisdom while also adding her own brand of comedy to create a unique and hilarious version of the writer. Coming up with poetic comebacks on the spot ("If these hoes try to come for me, I surely will cut thee. I will not hesitate to put thee in a ditch, because Maya Angelou ain't no punk b***h!") her performance is simply, deeply funny.

5 The Vivienne as Donald Trump ('Drag Race UK Season 1')

The first winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, The Vivienne is a master of both looks and comedy. For the first ever UK Snatch Game, instead of impersonating a British celebrity, she channeled a political figure from across the pond – notorious US President Donald Trump.

The Vivienne's Trump is terrifyingly funny. Not only does she completely look like the orange-tanned, blonde-combover businessman, she gets the vocal impersonation down to a science, and even had some great banter with Baga Chipz' Margaret Thatcher during the challenge. Her Trump won Snatch Game without any "riggor morris" in sight, and her embodiment might even be funnier than famous American comedians' attempts at impersonating the former president. That's an extra victory for the British queen.

4 BenDeLaCreme as Paul Lynde ('All Stars 3')

The Pacific Northwest's own BenDeLaCreme is one of the forever Snatch Game greats, with a deserving win for impersonating Downton Abbey's Dame Maggie Smith on the season 6 Snatch Game. Dela took her impersonation skills one step further with the All Stars 3 Snatch Game, where she steps into the shoes of Hollywood Squares staple Paul Lynde, to uncanny and delightful results.

Dela is one of the few queens to win Snatch Game twice thanks to her effortless comedy skills. Queens playing male characters on Snatch Game is a rarity, but Dela triumphs as Lynde. Nailing his deadpan delivery and love of double entendres, Dela's Lynde isn't just funny, but a pitch-perfect tribute to the classic queer game show icon – it feels like the real Lynde is back from the dead and guest starring on Drag Race.

3 Bob the Drag Queen as Carol Channing (Season 8)

The first queen on Drag Race to play two characters in one Snatch Game, season 8's champion Bob the Drag Queen took Snatch Game by storm with her double act. Starting as a very funny Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba, Bob surprised everyone by switching to classic Broadway icon Carol Channing halfway through the Game.

Simply the act of swapping characters halfway through was enough to make RuPaul bust a gut, but her character choice was savvy. Channeling the Hello, Dolly! star's wide-eyed expressions, gravelly voice, and constantly smiling delivery, Bob nailed her impersonation, and her nonsensical answers ("Corn!") fit perfectly with the daffy diva, too. Even Channing herself loved the impersonation, surprising Bob with a video message during the season finale – a true sign her Snatch Game was a comedy milestone for the series.

2 Katya as Björk ('All Stars 2')

Katya is a Drag Race repeat attender, the "Miss Congeniality" of season 7 and a fan favorite on All Stars 2. Her Suze Orman in the season 7 Snatch Game was very funny, but her truly absurd take on Icelandic pop icon Björk puts her up there with the all-time greats in the challenge.

Katya is an absolute hoot in this Snatch Game, capturing Björk's outlandish style but adding a layer of surreal humor to everything she does and says. She eats her answer cards, she compares the judges' clothes to pastrami, she blows bubbles at Alaska's Mae West– Katya doesn't just chew the scenery, she devours it with her hilarious impersonation.

1 Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland ('All Stars 7')

Season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon is considered to be one of the all-time greatest Snatch Game players in the history of Drag Race, and for good reason - their Little Edie Beale from Grey Gardens set the standard for kooky takes on obscure characters from pop culture. For their return on All Stars 7, Jinkx brought two characters to the Game – Orange Is The New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, and Hollywood legend Judy Garland. Jinkx's Lyonne was goofy fun, but her Judy proved the stuff of legend.

Jinkx's Judy not only nailed her idiosyncratic mannerisms and voice, but everything that came out of her mouth was hilarious. From constantly asking where her camera is, to forgiving season 5 makeover recipient Dave the veteran for killing her, to calling Ru "Broom," Jinkx's Judy is a diamond in the crown jewels of comedy moments on Drag Race. Their win as Judy set the stage for their eventual capture of the Queen of All Queens title.

