Strut your stuff and prepare yourselves for the international showdown of a lifetime: RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All-Stars. Twelve fan-favorite queens from across the globe are set to sashay into the spotlight, representing their home counties in a Miss Universe-like pageantry of sorts, complete with outrageous performances, makeup challenges, and more.

Showcasing a brilliantly talented array of queens from the United States, the Philippines, Brazil, Italy, and beyond, this epic global drag spectacle is the ultimate celebration of diversity and artistry, uniting some of the planet’s most extraordinary drag performances on a single, glittering stage. With RuPaul Charles taking the wheel as usual, only one contestant will earn the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” along with a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars officially premieres with two episodes on August 16 on Paramount+. In the meantime, check out the twelve queens who are ready to make their mark on the show.

Alyssa Edwards

United States

Image via Paramount+

Alyssa Edwards is a force not to be reckoned with. In 2012, Edwards first came into television on Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, competing with 13 other formidable drag queens. Four years later, Edwards was chosen as one of the 10 contestants to participate in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, finishing the show as fourth runner-up. With her multiple experiences in the Drag Race scene, Edwards knows the ins and outs of how the competition works. Before her rise to television fame, Edwards worked as a talented dance instructor and actively participated in the drag pageantry scene. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company, Edwards is best remembered for her quirky personality and serving up some tongue-in-cheek commentaries.

Athena Likis

Belgium

Image via Paramount+

Athena Likis made her mark in Season 1 of Drag Race Belgique, finishing strong as a finalist thanks to her memorable talent show performances and makeover challenges (to the point many have considered her “robbed” of the first-place title). Even before her time on television, Likis had five years of experience performing in drag, with an edgy persona that mixes fashion, sci-fi, and mythology. Underneath her grand, conceptual looks, Likis has a strong, resilient personality, constantly vocal about sharing her experiences about overcoming her strict Christian upbringing. With her newfound confidence, explosive style, and sharpened skills, Likis has been conquering stages and is now about to prove that she has what it takes to serve on the global stage.

Eva Le Queen

Philippines

Image via Paramount+

Eva Le Queen is best known for finishing in the top three of Drag Race Philippines Season 1. Coming all the way from the urban metropolis of Manila, Queen originally worked in corporate as a project manager and HR consultant. Upon realizing her true passion, Queen founded Drag Playhouse PH, a local drag entertainment company that serves to uplift her fellow drag artists and create drag-related content that best fits within the Filipino context. Striving to bring Filipino culture to the world, Queen seeks to use her platform to bring attention to her country and hopefully bring inspiration to others through her art form.

Gala Varo

Mexico

Image via Paramount+

Gala Varo, is best remembered for her time in Drag Race Mexico Season 1, finishing strong in the top four. With more than 15 years of performing on drag stages, Varo has lived many lives before settling on becoming a full-time drag performer. As a former model, acrobat, and dancer, Varo is essentially a triple threat, equipped with all the necessary skills needed to make a strong impression as a competitive drag queen. With her heart and roots in Morelia, Varo is excited to make Latin America proud on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus

United Kingdom

Image via Paramount+

Kitty Scott-Claus finished RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 as a runner-up. Delivering camp goodness and a dictionary of cheeky catchphrases, Scott-Claus knows how to work up a crowd thanks to her infectious humor. When it comes to entertainment, Scott-Claus can always rely on her background in musical theater and pantomime, solidifying her position as the ultimate comedy queen. Although Scott-Claus is better remembered for her acting chops, the drag queen has proven to be one of the most multi-talented queens in the competition. Following her massive win in the design competition, Scott-Claus has been on the come up with an improved sense of style and even more vibrant personality.

Kween Kong

Australia

Image via Paramount+

Kween Kong took the stage by storm in RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, finishing the season as a finalist. Hailing all the way from Adelaide, Kong makes it a priority to showcase her Tongan-Samoan heritage. A natural-born dancer from young, Kong began her dancing journey at the tender age of seven. By the time she was in her teens, Kong received the opportunity of a lifetime: a two-year apprenticeship with Black Grace Dance Company. On top of performing for multiple dance houses, notably the Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), Kong has choreographed for The Indigenous Dance Residencies productions Backbone and TRACE. With years of professional dancing experience under her wing, she’s not afraid to work her way on the global stage with her killer moves.

Miranda Lebrão

Brazil

Image via Paramount+

Miranda Lebrão first appeared in Season 1 of Drag Race Brazil, finishing the competition in the top 4. While Lebrão is famous for her acting skills and her works as a visual artist, the Rio de Janeiro native also has a background in naval engineering (talk about women in STEM!). During her time in Drag Race Brazil, she’s managed to snag the winning title for the multiple runway challenge. As she transforms into the dramatic queen that she is, she’s thrilled about taking the next major step and representing her country on a global level.

Fun fact: Miranda filmed "Global All Stars" while her original season was airing, which meant she couldn't attend her own season's live crowning (when RuPaul calls, you answer!). Although she won only one episode—a multiple runway challenge—she was in the bottom only once throughout her season.

Nehellenia

Italy

Image via Paramount+

Nehellenia served and worked her way through Drag Race Italia Season 2, having caught the attention of judges thanks to her makeover challenge and the iconic Lady Gaga Musical. In addition to her stellar title as runner-up, Nehellenia was also crowned as Miss Congeniality. Hailing from Rome, Nehellenia has been part of the drag scene for 11 years, which translates into her emotional performances delivered with a strong, intense personality. Despite her years of experience, Nehellenia is still eager to learn, proving that there’s always room to grow as both a competitor and a drag queen. Outside of Drag Race, Nehellenia is also an active member of the House of Kant.

Pythia

Canada

Image via Paramount+

Pythia graced the screens on Drag Race Canada Season 2. Originally from Greece and now based in Montreal, Pythia has been heavily involved in the production side of the theater, constantly working on sets, costumes, and makeup design, giving her an upper hand when it comes to all things DIY in the competition. On top of that, she has a keen eye for photography and graphic arts. With a unique artistic approach, Pythia injects all of her varied interests, from fashion, history, and storytelling to pop culture, into her performances to give a fresh yet relatable perspective to her performances.

Soa de Muse

France

Image via Paramount+

Soa de Muse managed to snag the top 3 position in Drag Race France Season 1. Like most of the queens on the show, Muse has a strong background in theater. At the age of 20, Muse decided to pursue performance on a full-time basis, only to discover drag through RuPaul’s Drag Race. A multi-faceted creative, Muse can sing, dance, make people laugh, and even perform some cheeky cabaret. After performing at different locations all over France, conquering some of Paris’ most elite venues, Muse went on to co-found the cabaret La Bouche. Representing their Afro-Martinican heritage, and striving to shine a light on their West Indian community, Muse isn’t just here to compete - they’re doing it for the culture.

Tessa Testicle

Switzerland

Image via Paramount+

Tessa Testicle made a tantalizing television debut on Drag Race Germany Season 1. Coming all the way from the lush city of Basel, Testicle got her name from an unwanted testicular torsion during her first performance in 2016. Despite the uncanny incident, Testicle persevered and has become an acclaimed drag performer. Although Testicle didn’t have the most fortunate time in school due to constant bullying, Testicle ultimately found acceptance through RuPaul’s Drag Race. With an academic background in fashion design, Testicle’s got the brain and the skills to whip up the craziest, stunning looks that would wow the judges. If her designs don’t impress you yet, just wait until she pulls out her jaw-dropping stunt queen performances.

Vanity Vain

Sweden

Image via Paramount+

Vanity Vain came in strong on Drag Race Sweden Season 1 and clinched the third-place spot on the series. Originally from Linköping, Vain is based in Stockholm, making her mark in the city as a rock and roll-inspired drag queen. With eight years of experience as a drag performer, drag is not only just a form of expression for Vain, but it has helped her with her mental health and improved her confidence. While the drag queen might not be a huge fan of comedy challenges, with her sharpened claws and polished shoes, Vain shows her biggest strengths through her makeup skills and singing abilities.