The time has come for a crown! After weeks of grueling competition, RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is about to crown its first winner! With only four queens left in the competition, it's anybody's race to win. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars will receive a $200,000 cash prize and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars has brought twelve international superstars from across the globe to compete in a brand-new drag extravaganza. Hosted by RuPaul, with judges Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims, RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars features Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul's Drag Race), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Kween Kong (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under), Miranda Lebrāo (Drag Race Brasil), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada's Drag Race), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany), and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige).

The Final Four Will Dance Like the World Is Watching

In this exclusive "first lewk" from the grand finale, Alyssa Edwards, Kitty Scott-Claus, Kween Kong, and Nehellenia prepare for the biggest challenge of their drag lives. The final four have made it to the very end, making their dreams come true. One queen will be crowned the first Global All Star! With a plethora of emotions, the queens realize just how close they are to snatching the crown and a life-changing amount of money. What would they do with $200,000? They all have their purpose, making each queen hungry for victory.

While this is not their first time at the finale rodeo, the queens bring a unique story to the stage and a reason why they should be crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars. But first, the finalists have one Maxi Challenge standing in their way: starring in the music video for the new Global All Stars anthem, "Dance Like the World Is Watching." Written by the Drag Race musical royalty Leland, each queen will write and record their own verses before working with Jamal Sims to create an iconic dance sequence. And, of course, no finale would be complete without being cordially invited to an intimate Tic Tac Chit Chat with RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Can the finale get any grander? Of course, it can! The queens will showcase their best drag on earth in front of guest judge, former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez! There's only one episode left. Let this First Lewk tease you before the fabulous finale! Start your engine, and may the best drag queen win!

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars streams Friday on Paramount+. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Awards Nominations Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards Awards Won Critics' Choice Real TV Awards: Best Competition Series Producer Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Chris McKim Production Company World of Wonder Number of Episodes 200 Expand

