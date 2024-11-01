Let me preface this by saying I love RuPaul’s Drag Race. I’m a self-proclaimed historian of the entire franchise. When RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars was announced, it was a moment to rejoice. Finally, all the international franchises would be on equal footing as they celebrate the international language of drag. Except, that’s not what happened. Through the Americanized lens of other countries and cultures, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars had an idea of what they wanted, but it wasn’t a celebration of international drag.

For a second season of this pivotal franchise to succeed, it needs to take the basic elements that drew us in and let it flow from there. Invite a queen from every franchise as the draw and then let them do their drag rather than pigeonholing them, forcing their country into every challenge. Yes, the culture comes into play, but it should not be the driving force of how Drag Race Global All Stars is presented. The reason we love the international seasons of Drag Race is because it’s a celebration of queer artists and the universality of the queer experience. Let's focus on that!

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Season 1 Had the Wrong Approach

Image via Paramount+

Season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars featured twelve international superstars representing twelve franchises from across the globe. With a few non-elimination episodes to allow the world to see their drag, each queen had their moment. Ten out of twelve of the queens were finalists on their respective seasons. Three queens were originally from RuPaul-hosted franchises. And it just so happened those three queens were a part of the final four, alongside one queen who triumphed as she held her own in English, becoming the underdog the fandom cheered for. There's nothing wrong with the results. In fact, Alyssa Edwards being the grand champion makes sense from a larger Drag Race perspective. But how we got there is where the fandom felt robbed. This was our chance to see all the queens shine, but RuPaul's affinity for her three children seemed heavy-handed.

A big approach for this season focused on the global theme. Each queen represented their country. And when I say represented, everything that they did essentially had to be through their homeland's lens. Between the Snatch Game and the advert challenge, the queens had to select a character and concept from and about their country. It limited their ability to show their art at its fullest. And, if they didn’t lean into the stereotypes, like Nehellenia and “Margarita Pizza,” they did not necessarily succeed. The queens' success was stymied. There was a time and place to inject the culture. Once that constraint is loosened up, RuPaul's Global All Stars will flourish.

Here's How We Fix Our Favorite Show

Close

As I've mentioned, I'm a self-proclaimed expert. I'm here to offer assistance because I think this series and these queens deserve the platform. Here's how we can fix our favorite show. Not everyone has time to watch every single episode of every single international franchise. But knowing the contestants inside and out is essential. RuPaul and the panel should respect each artist’s perspective on drag and allow them to showcase it without prejudice. If in Belgium they focus on androgynous presentation, let them show it. If a queen originates from Drag Race France but identifies with their Martinique heritage more than their French, let them honor it.

One of the best parts of the season, for me at least, was seeing the international guest judges from the other shows. Between the Javis, Graham Norton, and Dianne Brill, it reminded us that Drag Race is one big, happy family. But we could have more! If it means inviting other international hosts to join the panel so they can explain their country's drag story, bring them in! There are certainly enough former contestants turned international hosts who can sit on the panel alongside Ru and Michelle Visage and provide an insight very few can. From Nicky Doll to Pangina Heals, Brooke Lynn Hytes to Lolita Banana, they have been on both sides of the game. Their voice is crucial.

As a Drag Race historian, let's take a look back in time. The first season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was a bit of a mess. We didn't think a second season was possible. But when it did return, not only was it better, it became one of the best seasons in the entire franchise. We need to make that happen here! And I'm here to help. RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is the epitome of where we've gotten to in the franchise. It has the potential to be the best. Can I get an amen? RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars In a fierce competition, past contestants from a renowned drag queen reality show return to the runway for another chance at glory and the coveted title. Each episode showcases their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent through a series of challenges designed to test their fashion, performance, and impersonation skills, all under the watchful eyes of celebrity guest judges. Release Date October 22, 2012 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Todrick Hall , Carson Kressley , Ts Madison , Ross Mathews , Santino Rice Main Genre Reality Seasons 9 Network MTV Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Franchise(s) RuPaul's Drag Race Showrunner RuPaul , Mandy Salangsang Expand

Watch on Paramount+