Back in 2018, RuPaul gave RuPaul's Drag Race fans a holiday gift with a special holiday episode. RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular invited eight former contestants to “compete” in a holiday edition of the iconic series. As fans watched, they truly thought a single winner would emerge. Instead, in the spirit of the holidays, they were all winners, baby! With special performances and RuPaul holiday tracks used as lip syncs, the episode was a perfect way to kick off the holiday season as it brought pure joy to the screen.

When it comes to holiday specials, viewers expect some cheese. The goal is to entertain, bring a smile to your face, and sprinkle a bit of joy and happiness. That's exactly what RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular. Even six years removed from the original airing, the special holds up! Yes, there are some things that have changed over the years, like Ru's makeup and the careers of some of the queens, but overall, it's exactly why Drag Race fans love this show.

It's 'Drag Race' With a Christmas Twist

RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular is set up like any typical Drag Race episode. It's just littered with Christmas decorations and puns galore. The episode starts with holiday-themed entrance looks, a mini challenge with the hunky Pit Crew dressed as reindeer, then a maxi challenge and runway with a Christmas twist. By having the premise replicate a normal episode of Drag Race, the structure was already established. There was a familiarity that fans knew and loved. Now, it just happened to be Christmasfied!

The episode infused the usual camp that has made the show continue to take off, but what this special did was invite some former contestants back as a sort of trial run, allowing the fandom to be reintroduced to them. Trixie Mattel had already snatched the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, but her ability to play in this world allowed many fans to continue to fall in love with her. For individuals like Jasmine Masters and Kylie Sonique Love, it had been some time since they last appeared on the show, and this special boosted their appeal, garnering them an invite to compete on future seasons. For Kylie Sonique Love, this was the moment that changed her career. Not only did she get invited to compete on RuPau’s Drag Race All Stars 6, she was victorious. The rest of the cast included Shangela, Eureka, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, and Kim Chi. With the exception of Kim Chi, everyone had or would return for an All Stars season.

'RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular' Brings the Stunts and Tricks