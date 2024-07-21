Lipsyncing is one of the most essential aspects of Drag, with performers building entire careers off of their exhilarating ability to perform another person's music as though it were their very own. Not only is it integral to Drag, but it's also one of the biggest aspects of RuPaul's Drag Race, with this groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series from RuPaul Charles using a competitive version to determine which contestants make it further in their fight for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." Each episode of the main series ends with a lipsync, the two queens who performed the poorest in whatever intense challenge they participated in that day - ranging from acting, to design, to comedy, to more - showing their determination to stay by trying to deliver a better lipsync than their competition.

These are hugely important parts of this MTV series, helping establish its illustrious reputation with both existing and soon-to-be fans gushing at the jaw-dropping performances they put on. There have been hundreds of lipsyncs across the show's tenure - but ten truly stand out. Let's count them down, and find out which lipsyncs are the best on RuPaul's Drag Race.

10 Jackie Cox vs. Widow Von'Du

It's forgotten how many great moments RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 provided its audience. Overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic and some shocking controversies, fans are quick to dismiss this installment's queens and all the astounding talent they delivered. This is deeply unfortunate for many reasons, though the biggest is that it means people often forget how beautiful Jackie Cox and Widow Von'Du's lipsync to Katy Perry's "Firework" was.

This episode saw the Queens struggle through a politics-themed challenge, with Von'Du entering the bottom disheartened after already being there before and Cox having just had to awkwardly defend her choice of wearing a US flag-themed hijab to an inquisitive Jeff Goldblum. Both Queens used these emotions and delivered one of the most impactful, tear-jerking lipsyncs this franchise has ever seen. Watching each one pour their absolute hearts into a song that calls on people to celebrate one another despite their hardships, fans can see the tearful joy on each person's face as they danced across the stage mouthing every word with gusto. It was so amazing that it drove Goldblum to tears, and he wasn't the only one.

9 Alyssa Edwards vs. Tatianna

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars is a time for Queens who didn't win their first time on the show to return and show even more of the talents fans loved, highlighting all their amazing attributes and how they've improved even more since their original showing. This is exemplified perfectly in the All-Stars 2 lipsync that made RuPaul break her own rules: Tatianna versus Alyssa Edwards. Both of these queens had already been eliminated, the show implementing a twist that gave each one the chance to hopefully lipsync their way back into the competition (after each delivered a hilarious comedy challenge performance).

Their fiery resolve to return showed in every move, from Tatianna's iconic 360 shimmy to Alyssa unveiling the newest iteration of her classic split as they danced to "Shut Up and Drive" by Rihanna. Each one was fighting immensely hard, and it showed not only through the screen but to the judges watching, with RuPaul deciding to make this a double shanty - mother herself knew nobody could go home after delivering such sickening performances.

8 Katya Zamolodchikova vs. Kennedy Davenport

Katy Perry returns to this list, though this time in what is hands-down the best lipsync of RuPaul's Drag Race season seven. Katya Zamolodchikova facing off against Kennedy Davenport was a genuine battle of champions; each Queen was known for their impeccable performance abilities, with Davenport having a decades-long career as the "Dancing Diva of Texas" and Zamolodchikova shocking (and infuriating) her competitors with extra-flexible gymnastic prowess.

This llipsync was the last thing standing between each Queen and that season's top four, and they truly brought it all, embodying the passionate lyrics with high kicks and hair flips as they sang about how nothing could stand in their way. This culminated in a jaw-dropping, dual jump split - with Kennedy going the extra mile by landing off of the stage itself! This was a showdown between two of this season's best performers, and fans remember it for their passion, how famous each Queen became after their show, and, of course, that iconic double-split.

7 Monét X Change vs. Shea Couleé

While RuPaul's Drag Race has had many amazing seasons, none are as unforgettable as All-Stars 7: All-Winners. This was the first time members of the American franchise's illustrious winner's circle came back to compete, and while everyone had amazing showings, few justified their wins as expertly as Shea Couleé and Monét X Change. They awed in every challenge, though their shining moment was in their lipsync to Kylie Minogue's "Supernova." This came after a stretch of neither one winning a challenge nor a "Legendary Legend Star," this season's currency to win, so their success in the challenge had them both feeling amazing, and it showed.

They brought unique flair to the song but were united in their titanic stage presence, strutting in unison and performing with a fluidity that this overwhelmingly cool techno bop calls for. It was capped off perfectly when both Queens dropped to the ground and began sensually dancing in unison, not only creating a moment that fans will never forget, but easily cementing this as one of the best Drag Race lipsyncs ever.

6 Dida Ritz vs. The Princess

Okay, this is the one. Despite the earlier caveat that only RuPaul's Drag Race battles where both Queens put up a good performance would be considered, respect must be paid to the Queen who revolutionized lipsyncing on Drag Race: Dida Ritz. This season, four competitors had the pressure of not only trying to stay in the competition against The Princess, but to do so lipsyncing "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole - in front of Cole herself! She more than proved why she should stay, though, matching every song beat with her high-energy stomping across the stage and shimmying giddily to the thrill of everyone watching.

She did this all with a huge smile across her face, embodying the song's core theme of finding happiness with one's true love with every joyous move. She performed so well that Natalie Cole herself was shouting out in acclaim by the time the song was done! The best performances are those where both people put up a good fight, but when it comes to one person absolutely dominating a song, Dida Ritz has to be appreciated!

5 Jujubee vs. Sahara Davenport

There is one fact that all true RuPaul's Drag Race fans know well: an amazing lipsync doesn't have to be filled with stunts and tricks. This is shown perfectly in the season two battle between Jujubee and Sahara Davenport, both of these established Queens being emotionally gutted at their bottom placements and, in Juju's case, slightly intoxicated. Yet despite these hurdles, they both immediately locked in for "Black Velvet" by Alannah Myles. Davenport brought out the dancing expertise she was known for, astonishing everyone with high kicks and swift movements befitting someone with her professional dance background.

It was Jujubee, though, who truly captured the song's essence; with each messy hair flip, with each fall to the floor, with each desperate movement of her lips, she brought the spirit of the song to the stage in a way the series had never seen before. She looked as though she was the music's original writer - the ultimate accomplishment in lipsyncing - and blew away everyone watching (onstage and at home) with her perfect portrayal of the tune's embattled protagonist. Both women absolutely dominated, with Jujubee especially showing that, as long as you're doing it as flawlessly as her, there's no one way to win a lipsync.

4 Monét X Change vs. Jinkx Monsoon

With a franchise as long-lasting as RuPaul's Drag Race, it's rare that audiences see a true first - yet they received countless in the series' first All-Winners season. As stated earlier, All-Stars 7 was a time for the show's champions to not only justify their wins but highlight the countless talents that made them the global stars that they are. This was shown best when Jinkx Monsoon and Monét X Change both won a challenge and were tasked with lipsyncing to a spoken word monologue.

Taken from the iconic "The Night The Lights Went Our In Georgia" scene from the classic TV series (and LGBTQ+ phenomenon) Designing Women, these legends had to emote not only with their bodies but with their faces, their hand gestures, and their utter energy as they emulated one of the fiercest verbal eviscerations in all television history. They were the perfect duo to do so; X Change is a trained opera singer and Monsoon was literally on Broadway, making them two Drag Queens who understand that there are many ways to make an audience truly feel. They took on this one-of-a-kind lipsync and these winners absolutely owned it with each hair flip and scornful glare, personifying the brutal takedown that Dixie Carter delivered more than three decades ago.

3 Coco Montrese vs. Alyssa Edwards

When it comes to lipsyncing on RuPaul's Drag Race, there's a basic aspect of the art that some Queens seem to forget: your lips are the most important part. This was clarified in Morgan McMichaels' lipsync against Kylie Sonique Love back in season two, when the talented McMichaels beat out the back-flipping Love in a performance to "Two of Hearts". Yet where this was really clarified was in the lipsync between then-rivals Coco Montrese and Alyssa Edwards; they performed to Paula Abdul's Cold Hearted, with Edwards doing the jaw-dropping jump splits and kicks that earned her the status of one of this franchise's best dancers (and multiple spots on this list).

Who truly excelled, though, was Montrese, the Queen wowing with her fluid movements and gigantic sleeves before stopping completely and perfectly mouthing every word to the song's complicated rap verse. Audiences could see in the judge's reactions how stunned they were by this feat, the woman literally pointing to her mouth and showing that she knew every syllable while her opponent struggled to keep up. Both Queens were absolutely amazing, but it was Montrese's ability to completely nail what this entire talent is predicated on that makes this one of the top three lipsyncs in the entire series.

2 Roxxxy Andrews vs. Alyssa Edwards

The travesty, the blasphemy, the absolute GAG that this historic lipsync isn't number one on this list! It can't be understated what an impact Roxxxy Andrews versus Alyssa Edwards had on RuPaul's Drag Race as a whole. This season five bottom two battle saw these frontrunners perform to Willow Smith's seminal classic "Whip My Hair," this moment immediately going down in herstory when Andrews decided to unveil the franchise's first ever wig reveal!

Seeing someone literally throw off a wig - to reveal another glamorous one underneath - was a first that left both the viewers and the judges in an excited shock, all members of the audience trying to catch their breath as each Queen continued with impeccable dance moves and jaw-dropping hagiography to match this ferocious song. This feat has been replicated countless times since then (to wildly varying degrees) but nothing has ever matched this landmark moment. Their amazing outfits, their great moves, and the thrilling reverberations of Roxxxy's reveal make this the best lipsync in Drag Race's history - well, second best. Because for all that these Queens were able to pull off, there's one dancing duo who managed to do just a little bit - okay, a lot more.

1 Anetra vs. Marcia Marcia Marcia

The best lipsync of RuPaul's Drag Race comes from season 15, a performance that saw theater queen Marcia Marcia Marcia battle against the karate-chopping dancer Anetra to Doja Cat's "Boss Bitch". There have been hundreds of lipsyncs at that point in Drag Race history, but none have been able to match the level of thrills, stunts, and utter ferocity that these two Queens delivered in their fight to stay in the competition. Anetra is often the focus of most people's love for this moment, but Marcia's showcase of expertise cannot go unrecognized; the ballerina did splits and complex moves across the stage in an elegantly vicious approach to this Pop hit, creating an unforgettable sight by doing all of this in a ragged prom night gown.

This, combined with Anetra's seeming unending supply of stunts - from perfectly timed death drops, to a gravity-defying jump to the floor, to literally jumping over Marcia in a never-before-seen move for the show - created one of the most neck-in-neck, exhilarating lipsync battles this show has ever seen. What truly makes it the best, though, is each Queen's unique approach to embracing the demeanor a song like this provides, Anetra's fierce strutting down the runway and Marcia's ditzy urging for her enemies to choke acting as the perfect punctuation to the exciting physical feats they each showed off. They gave the show a lipsync like it had never seen before, making it clear: when it comes to lipsyncs on RuPaul's Drag Race, nothing beats Anetra versus Marcia Marcia Marcia.