All she wants to do is dance! Michelle Visage, best known for her time as a permanent judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, is eager to put her dancing shoes back on, but it won't be on Dancing with the Stars anytime soon. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Michelle divulged that the Dancing with the Stars team won't let him be a contestant due to her time on Strictly Come Dancing, the British version of the program. "I would do Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., but they won’t let me do it because I did [in the UK] here". Michelle went on to explain why he felt it was wrong for them to make that decision. "I beg them every year to do Dancing With the Stars, and they won’t let me. They’re like, you got too far. I’m just like, but I didn’t get to the semifinal". How fair is that?

With summer here, 'tis the season for rumors to swirl about the upcoming casting buzz for Dancing with the Stars. Returning to ABC this fall, Dancing with the Stars will celebrate its thirty-third season. While no pro dancers have been confirmed for the season, it is likely to see the return of the main cast, co-hosts Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough, along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Fans always have a wish list of who they'd like to see hit the dance floor and compete to hoist the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Michelle Visage Would Be Perfect for 'Dancing with the Stars'

Despite her time on Strictly Come Dancing, the American edition is not ready for a perceived ringer. Though Michelle had cited dancers Nicole Scherzinger and Jojo Siwa competed, while she still sees herself as a bad dancer. During her time on Strictly Come Dancing, she had nine excellent weeks alongside her partner, Giovanni Pernice. Fans were dismayed when she was eliminated during her iconic rendition of Madonna's "Vogue," in which she paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community. Dancing with the Stars is known for bringing in competitors that have a history of dance background, so not allowing Michelle Visage on due to her experience on Strictly Comes Dancing feels unfair. Perhaps her experience in the West End in productions of Everybody's Talking About Jamie and The Addams Family could land her a role on Broadway. But first, unless the show has a change of heart, Michelle will be heading to Australiasia as she takes over as the official host of Drag Race Down Under for Season 4.

Longtime fans of RuPaul's Drag Race know just how perfect their beloved judge would be on Dancing with the Stars. Rising to fame as a member of the girl group Seduction, Michelle Visage has been RuPaul's best friend and media sidekick for decades. As a vocalist, actor, and host, Michelle Visage has become a global icon for her appearances on various reality television programs. Many of which were overseas. She appeared on the fifteenth season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, where she placed fifth. She judged Ireland's Got Talent for two seasons, as well as a judge on Queen of the Universe. Since joining RuPaul's Drag Race during Season 3, she has been a staple on the program. She joined RuPaul as his main judge for the All Stars spin-off as well as the UK and Down Under editions of the show, RuPaul's Drag Race UK and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars In a fierce competition, past contestants from a renowned drag queen reality show return to the runway for another chance at glory and the coveted title. Each episode showcases their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent through a series of challenges designed to test their fashion, performance, and impersonation skills, all under the watchful eyes of celebrity guest judges. Release Date October 22, 2012 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Todrick Hall , Carson Kressley , Ts Madison , Ross Mathews , Santino Rice Main Genre Reality Seasons 9 Network MTV Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Franchise(s) RuPaul's Drag Race Showrunner RuPaul , Mandy Salangsang Expand

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 streams new episodes every Friday on Paramount Plus.

