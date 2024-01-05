The Big Picture Peppermint from RuPaul's Drag Race has the chance to dominate and win The Traitors Season 2.

The Traitors Season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock, and the all-star cast of reality stars will battle it out in a game of faithfuls versus traitors. With many high-profile names among the cast, there may be one player the others should keep an eye on. Peppermint is the only finalist from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 without a crown, but she has the chance to snatch a win and become queen of the castle. The Drag Race superstar and transgender icon has the charm and wit to get to the end and dominate as either a faithful or a traitor. If Peppermint brings the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent as she did on Drag Race, the cast will be asking "Who's after Peppermint?" regarding who will win next.

Hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, he welcomed a cast of reality stars as they play an intricate game of lies, deceit, and manipulation on The Traitors Season 2. A spin-off from the hit U.K. show, the series returns as players will be divided into traitors and faithfuls as they compete in missions to add to the $250,000, all while the traitors attempt to keep their identity a secret. Should the traitors succeed in the end, they will win the cash prize. With twists, turns, and nightly "murders," Season 2 is bound to keep fans of the show excited episode to episode. Season 1 found Survivor and Big Brother legend Cirie Fields mastering mind games with her strong social currency. Cirie walked away as the sole recipient of the prize, manipulating those closest to her and winning as a traitor. With a cast filled with celebrities from The Challenge, The Real Housewives, Big Brother, and Survivor, it may be the lone representative from RuPaul's Drag Race as the dark horse to take it all.

Peppermint Has the Charisma, Uniqueness, and Talent to Win 'The Traitors' Season 2

Beginning her career as a legend in the New York City nightlife scene, the award-winning drag queen Peppermint competed on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race finishing as the runner-up. To the shock of many, the penultimate competitive episode of the ninth season found all four remaining queens safe and invited to the grand finale for a Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown. While the night ended with Sasha Velour and her rose pedals winning the season, Peppermint defied the odds, shocked the fans, and won the first lip sync against Trinity Taylor, now known as Trinity the Tuck, right before falling short in the lip sync against Sasha. Peppermint may not have been victorious in the end, but she left as a high-profile entertainer whose artistry earned her more success on stage, screen, and in music.

Peppermint's talent landed her a role on Broadway in The Go-Go's jukebox musical Head Over Heels. She was seen as one of the mentors on the OutTV series Call Me Mother. She made appearances in the film Fire Island and the first season of Schmigadoon on AppleTV+. She has released numerous EPs and music videos. Needless to say, Peppermint is a practiced professional and an expert entertainer. Her ability to play any role will allow her to be who she needs to be around any competitor in the castle. It would be juicy and unexpected should Peppermint be tasked to play a traitor.

During her tenure on Drag Race, Peppermint was very level-headed within a cast of big and loud personalities. Her chameleon-like ability to stand out when needed or fade into the wallpaper is a surefire way to strategically succeed in The Traitors. At the end of Season 9 of Drag Race, the queens were asked to write lyrics for a remix to RuPaul's track "Category Is." Her lyrics are a strong indicator of how Peppermint will play this game as they summed up her tenure on the show. She wrote, "Sugary sweet confection. Bad for your teeth, spicy, red-hot chocolatey, I'm minty fresh, but not for free! Legendary queen from NYC, sassy, never shady. Classy, but I can still take it to the street, so you know you better never try to come for me!" With a mindset like that, she can be lethal to those who underestimate her.

Peppermint Can Make the Right Connections to Succeed In 'The Traitors' Season 2

Peppermint has the ability to charm the pants off the men and women within this cast. Even before her time on the show, Peppermint was a powerful and important voice for the LGBTQ+ community. She officially became the first openly transgender woman to walk into the Werk Room. One of her many shining moments throughout the season was during the makeover challenge where she took camera operator Sarge and transformed him into Wintergreen. Wintergreen became one of the most iconic makeover partners in the show's history. He not only showcased his tenacity and ability to prove anyone can be a drag queen despite their sexuality, but allowed viewers to see the magnetic bond between a masculine man and a transgender woman. The spotlight was a welcome storyline as Peppermint has been a trailblazer for the transgender community.

Peppermint's ability to make this important connection will be essential while she gets to know other similar characters in the castle. She knows how to blend in and find herself in the conversations necessary to move ahead in the game. In the trailer for the season, while she may not have been featured too dominantly, she can be seen standing in the middle of a chat between Survivor titans Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. If Peppermint can find herself in an alliance with proven winners, it's all but over for the rest.

The Traitors is a notoriously serious game. Peppermint will be able to deliver some levity when the moment calls for it. Peppermint netted her only Maxi Challenge win on Season 9 during the RuPaul Roast. She had the audience and judges laughing as she delivered joke after joke. If she is a traitor, why would anyone suspect the woman who keeps you entertained of anything nefarious? If there was conflict in the Drag Race Werk Room, Peppermint was never confrontational. Her tell-it-like-it-is personality defused any situations and allowed her snark to come out during the confessionals instead. If Peppermint were to play as a faithful, she would need to position herself in a way that would not give cause to the traitors to want to "murder" her. Likable characters can be an easy target. As are those in feuds. Therefore, Peppermint has to ensure that she can find the middle ground of being part of the action without being a distraction.

In a game where killer reveals can be a recipe for success, Peppermint has proven she can snatch a wig and keep you gagging. Peppermint's charisma is effortlessly engaging and striking. She's got the uniqueness of being the sole competitor from her original franchise. Peppermint is bringing immense nerve as an out and proud transgender woman in this competition. And her talent as an entertainer is exactly what is needed to perform in this play of manipulation. No matter what role Alan Cumming gives to her, Peppermint will be the one to be careful of. Peppermint truly does have the potential to be the queen of this castle.

The Traitors Season 2 premieres on January 12th, 2024 on Peacock.

