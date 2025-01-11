While every reality series has different methods for entertaining their audiences, few things are as surefire of a way to get viewers excited as a good old-fashioned twist. From shocking rule changes to inventive spins on old setups, the biggest reality series are rife with these shifts in structure, strategically shocking their audiences — well, usually. But despite being one of the biggest reality programs ever and breaking barriers for LGBTQ+ representation, RuPaul's Drag Race has never really had a perfect twist. Created by RuPaul Charles and airing on MTV, the program has long sought a fun way to shake up its format; while always entertaining to watch a talented group of Drag Queens fight for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar, this long-lasting series is always looking for new ways to innovate its format. So it's been unfortunate to see it fail to find a twist that worked...at least, until now. Because the show's 17th installment just aired, and with its newest batch of drop-dead gorgeous performers, it finally gave the franchise what it's been seeking for so long: a twist that works.

On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Expect the Unexpected

Despite the revolutionary concepts RuPaul's Drag Race serves every week on the runway, the show hasn't ever been able to create the perfect twist. And that hasn't necessarily been a bad thing, as its usual format of seeing a group of exceptional Drag Queens compete in various challenges for a grand prize of $200,000 has been enough to keep viewers invested for more than a decade. Yet the series understands that a good twist is an ingenious way to re-invigorate existing fans, offering them a shift to the rulebook to ensure the competition is never predictable. Unfortunately, they've never been able to nail it. There were twists like immunity potions and golden chocolate bars, opportunities for people to save themselves from doom. However, they never really impacted the competition (while ending in the most lackluster, predictable ways possible).

Yet the opposite results have also been disastrous; whether it be a jury of eliminated Queens voting to determine the top two or performers deciding who in their group did the best, twists that allow this much power almost always cause the best performances to be ignored while more mediocre ones are given the top spot. The series hasn't been able to find the happy medium between these extremes, and this inability has meant that virtually every twist it committed to either had no effect on the competition or outright hurt it.

Luckily for RuPaul's Drag Race fans and twist-lovers alike, Season 17's premiere offered a revised version of the Rate-A-Queen twist introduced to mixed results last season. The setup for this previously was simple: the Queens would perform in a talent show as two groups, with each group voting on which of themselves did the best and the worst to determine who'd be in the top two for the week. It was an interesting yet ultimately flawed setup that allowed exceptional performances like Nymphia Wind's to be ignored while others were met with (manufactured) acclaim, making the newer version's change in rules brilliant. The latest iteration saw Queens vote on the other group rather than their own, a small but impactful change. It still allowed them to utilize strategy with their votes but distanced them enough from the results to ensure the truly great performances received the high spots they deserved. Even more, it perfected what every twist tries to give its Queens: autonomy. In a game where their fates are dictated by a panel of judges, the newest Rate-A-Queen allowed the contestants to use strategic voting as a way to secure their spot in the game — never allowing them enough control to derail the whole concept of the show, but ensuring they had enough space to chart their own path to win (while entertaining audiences in the process).

’RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Newest Twist Is Exactly What the Program Needed