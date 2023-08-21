The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race has been renewed for another season, along with a ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars.

Racers, start your engines and prepare for a sixteenth lap of the most fabulous show on television: RuPaul's Drag Race has been renewed for another season at MTV. Not only will viewers be introduced to an all-new batch of queens, but they'll be able to fall in love with some familiar faces all over again, as MTV and Paramount+ also announce a ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars. Both upcoming seasons will be accompanied by new episodes of the franchise's Untucked After Show.

The upcoming seasons, which were previously filmed this summer, are slated to premiere next year, with all four shows produced by World of Wonder. First premiering on Logo back in 2009, Drag Race celebrated a landmark move this year as its fifteenth season made the move to MTV, following its move from Logo to VH1 in 2017. As the reality show continues to propel drag into the mainstream like never before, it accumulated nine Emmy nominations for the 2023 season, including nods for outstanding reality competition and outstanding casting for a reality program. The show stands as the most nominated reality show of the year.

The popularity of RuPaul's Drag Race has paved the way for a wave of new shows focused on drag; not only has Drag Race expanded across the globe with countless new regional spin-offs, but this year also saw the release of Hulu's mock cooking competition Drag Me To Dinner, as well as a second season of Paramount+'s drag-centric answer to Eurovision, Queen of the Universe. It was also recently announced that HBO's Emmy-winning drag makeover docu-series We're Here would be getting a fourth season, this time led by Drag Race alum Jaida Essence Hall, Sasha Velour and Priyanka.

Drag Race is a Beacon Amidst Growing Anti-LGBTQ+ Backlash

The increased spotlight that has been placed on drag has coincided with growing backlash aimed at performers, as several states introduced anti-drag bills over the last year, including Texas, North Dakota, and Florida. This is something Drag Race producers are acutely aware of, as World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato established the Drag Defense Fund in partnership with the ACLU. Casting directors Goloka Bolte and Ethan Peterson told Variety that they are always looking for "people that are going to step up and fight" against issues facing the LGBTQ+ community when casting for new queens. Peterson explained "We are in a world where Drag Race [has become] a beacon of hope for a lot of people, and in these scary times for our community, it’s important to put people on the show that are going to fight and be examples to help evoke change." Bolte added that “It has never been more vital to be an ally to defend and protect the rights of drag artists and the LGBTQ community."

RuPaul's Drag Race is available to stream on Paramount+ and WOW Presents Plus.