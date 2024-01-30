The Big Picture Buffy the Vampire Slayer broke barriers in LGBTQ+ representation on television, spotlighting an openly LGBTQ+ relationship.

Buffy's character exemplified the importance of living authentically and embracing femininity, inspiring viewers to be themselves.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's role in Buffy and her advocacy has made her a certified LGBTQ+ icon who deserves recognition for her impact.

It cannot be stressed enough just how revolutionary Buffy The Vampire Slayer was for modern television. Created by Joss Whedon, this series broke boundaries with its depiction of a young woman chosen to defend the world from vampires (and miscellaneous evils) along with her group of ragtag, often magical friends. While the entire cast was exceptional, its true key to success lay in Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic acting in the titular role of Buffy. The series and her multitude of other iconic performances have established her for decades as a certified powerhouse of the acting world. Yet despite this acclaim, she's often not recognized for how much impact she's had on culture as a whole - more specifically, on the LGBTQ+ community.

She was recently a guest host on the trailblazing series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, she is finally receiving the gratitude she deserves for beginning a conversation that, in many ways, the show continues to this day: that living your life authentically is the strongest thing you can do.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Was More Inclusive Than You Think

When considering the history of LGBTQ+ representation in television, no conversation is complete without mentioning the barriers Buffy the Vampire Slayer broke more than two decades ago. When considering its inclusive storylines, most people would automatically think of Willow (Alyson Hannigan), the shy witch who eventually became a part of one of TV's first lesbian relationships. While this inclusion had its flaws (many people credit it as the first instance of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope) it broke new ground by being one of the first shows to spotlight an LGBTQ+ relationship openly. While this explicit diversity is extremely welcomed, people often forget another core value important to so many marginalized individuals: the ability to live your life and present yourself in whatever way feels most natural to you. And while on her own, Willow personifies so much of that concept, since episode one it has always been Buffy who truly embodied this message throughout the series.

From its pilot onward, the show made it clear that not only was Buffy a lethally skilled fighter with a variety of innate mystical abilities, but she was also a huge fan of all things fashion and beauty. Her ability to fold anyone physically didn't take away from her need to ensure her wardrobe was impeccable because, of course, she couldn't look as beat up as she may feel! And whenever faced with someone who critiqued her for her femininity (demon or misogynist alike) Buffy refused to let any of their cruelty shake her from presenting herself exactly as she wanted to. Every person has a right to a presentation that best fits them, and it's unfortunate that in so many pieces of the media, a girl who enjoys all things society considers feminine often falls into two categories: immensely cruel or laughably dumb. Buffy showed generations of viewers that strength lies in being yourself, whatever that may look like, and that you should never shirk the things you love because you have external factors telling you they're wrong. It's a subtle yet prominent message that persists across the program's seven seasons and, due in large part to Sarah Michelle Gellar's impeccable acting, it is a narrative that was able to inspire thousands.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Gives Queens a Platform

Since premiering in 2009, and with 16 seasons under its belt, RuPaul's Drag Race has revolutionized not only television but culture as a whole with its representation of LGBTQ+ people and their lives. From educating viewers on the fluidity of gender identities to speaking on the impact of intersectional oppression for LGBTQ+ people of color, it serves as a platform for issues that millions face every single day. While it touches on all of these themes, there is one value that Drag Race (and in many ways, the art of drag itself) rests upon: that there is power in femininity and autonomy. Many of the competing queens discuss how they faced discrimination for 'acting gay' growing up, and that being able to dress and perform how they want has allowed them to feel truly free from the harmful restrictions placed upon them by a discriminatory society. They preach how essential it is that a person can do, say, and be exactly who they want - a sentiment echoed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a whole and Sarah Michelle Gellar herself.

While wildly different, both series spotlight just how important it is for a person to express themselves in the way they want and the strength they find within that expression. Of course, Drag Race does this in a much more visible way, but it can't be denied that its capability to create a whole program centered on LGBTQ+ folks embracing their unique brands of artistic femininity was built upon the progress enacted by shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Even further, in her consistent advocacy since her initial time in the role, Sarah Michelle Gellar has made it clear that the LGBTQ+ significance people found in her show was substantial and extremely present. In so many ways, her filmography has drawn from the same sentiments that Drag Race has always worked to promote - an act of allyship that is so essential in a world where representations of identity in the media have a huge role in shaping the lives of marginalized people everywhere. It's the minimum that a person's act offers support and respect to minority communities, so she should not receive acclaim for that, but it's about time she receives recognition for the huge aid her acting has been to the betterment of LGBTQ+ representation in television today.

LGBTQ+ Television Owes Sarah Michelle Gellar a Big Thank You

It's a common joke within the RuPaul's Drag Race fandom how seemingly random guest judges on the series can be. While these stars appearing on the program are almost always positive, it can be a big surprise for people to see someone who has never actively spoken about Drag or LGBTQ+ issues grace a stage that represents both of those things so prominently. While many people may have thought Sarah Michelle Gellar was another case of random stunt judging, this season's latest episode made it clear: Mrs. Gellar is a certified LGBTQ+ icon, and she deserves her place on that panel (and more) for all that she's done for this community. Her acting career has characterized so many of the traits that modern LGBT+ people hope to find in themselves and her persistent activism in urging parents to support and respect their children no matter their identity is an important lesson that always needs to be heard. She is a true advocate, someone whose tireless work to provide a strong woman on TV created a perfect role model for so many young folks, and it's about time she is properly recognized for that.

For so long, LGBTQ+ representation on television could only be implied, not plainly shown within its narrative. It's unfortunate how many stories were able to represent these underserved identities but chose not to out of fear of backlash from a variety of sources. Yet not only was Buffy the Vampire Slayer unafraid to put LGBTQ+ characters in the forefront of its story, but it was lucky enough to have a lead who both on and offscreen represented so much of what this community strives for. Sarah Michelle Gellar has always shown viewers how powerful being yourself is and that a person's ability to express themselves in whatever way fits them best is their integral right. She has paved the way for so many important conversations and her acting career has influenced so many, and it's amazing to see RuPaul's Drag Race finally grant her the LGBTQ+ icon status she's deserved for so long.

