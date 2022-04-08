With just a few more episodes of the intense Season 14 of Rupaul's Drag Race left to air, it has just been announced that the winner of the season will receive $150,000, the highest cash prize ever seen on the show. The runner-up will also receive a cash prize of $50,000, courtesy of Cash App, making major herstory as the first time a runner-up wins a cash prize during the long-running franchise. Rupaul's Drag Race Season 14 has been airing since January 7th and will conclude with a special finale filmed in Las Vegas on April 22. The finale's taping will occur at the Flamingo Hotel, home of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” Residency.

Rupaul's Drag Race aired its first season back in 2009 and has since turned into a major international success, spawning multiple spin-offs including Rupaul's Drag Race All-Stars, Rupaul's Drag Race UK, and Canada's Drag Race. Rupaul's Drag Race follows drag queen supermodel of the world RuPaul as she searches for America's next drag superstar. Starting with Season 4 of Rupaul's Drag Race, the winning contestant would take home a cash prize of $100,000. This is the highest amount of prize money awarded to a winner of any installment of the internationally successful Rupaul's Drag Race franchise, although Paramount+'s Queen of the Universe, a show for which Rupaul is an executive producer, awarded its winner a cash prize of $250,000.

A major reason this raise in the winner's cash prize for the season isn't a surprise is that Rupaul's Drag Race Season 14 has had so many twists that the idea of a "surprise" is starting to become predictable. In the third episode of the season, all 14 contestants were given a chocolate bar and were told that one of the bars would be golden. Each contestant who was asked to sashay away episode to episode would open their chocolate to see if they got the golden ticket, until episode 12 when front-runner Bosco was defeated by lipsync assassin Jorgeous in a Lipsync For Your Life, and it was RUvealed that she had the golden chocolate bar. Another major twist was when almost the entire cast was forced to lipsync for their lives for an entire episode when all but one of them bombed the infamous "Snatch Game" improv challenge.

There are only 3 episodes of the season left, with only five contestants remaining. The final five include Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Lady Camden, Bosco, and Daya Betty. Daya Betty was actually eliminated in the second episode but was brought back into the competition in the third episode. The last three episodes of Rupaul's Drag Race include "Catwalk," "Reunited," and the "Finale."

Rupaul's Drag Race Season 14 continues to air on VH1 on Fridays at 8 PM EST.

