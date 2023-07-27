The Big Picture Paramount+ is adding extended, 90-minute versions of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 episodes, allowing fans to rewatch the season with hours of extra content.

Sasha Colby took home the crown for Season 15 which featured shortened hour-long episodes.

RuPaul's Drag Race has expanded globally, with new spinoffs including Drag Race México premiering on Paramount+ this fall.

Paramount+ will give viewers a new way to experience the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race, as the streaming platform will add extended 90-minute versions of the episodes to its catalog on August 9, according to Variety. The original run of the installment featured episodes that only lasted for an hour, but the network will give fans the opportunity of watching the season all over again, with hours of extra content being included this time around. Sixteen competitors fought against each other for the coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar", but only one walked away with the win.

The competition aired over the course of almost five months, with viewers following their favorite contestants while they were being eliminated. Although it was disappointing to watch a season that cut down the runtime of its episodes for the first time in five years, audiences went along for the ride to watch Sasha Colby win the competition. And even if audiences already know the result of the competition, the fact that there's plenty of extra material to enjoy should be exciting for anyone who has been following Drag Race for years.

The details and challenges of the competition have changed quite a bit since the reality show premiered in 2009, but the basics have remained mostly untouched until the present. A large group of competitors enters RuPaul's drag competition every year, and their elimination is determined by their performance in weekly challenges. From acting and comedy challenges to modeling through a runway of handmade outfits, queens compete each week and if they happen to be at the bottom of the list, they can save themselves through a lip sync battle. Many sacrifices have to be made in order to win the crown.

The Show Goes On Around the World

The impressive amount of success RuPaul's Drag Race has seen across the world has given the show an opportunity for expansion, and after some time of keeping the competition as a local event, RuPaul launched diverse spinoffs in different countries. The most recent of these productions is titled Drag Race México, and it will be based on the classic competition that has entertained the world for decades. The series will premiere on Paramount+ this fall, bringing a new perspective to the fun included in every season of Drag Race.

You can check out the official trailer for Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race below, before the extended version of the series premieres on Paramount+ on August 9.