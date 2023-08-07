The Big Picture Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race featured iconic moments, including Ariana Grande's surprise entrance and Luxx Noir London's tear-inducing runway tribute to RuPaul.

Largely entertaining, revolutionary, and partly controversial, RuPaul’s Drag Race has been a go-to, queer-friendly reality television program since its inception back in 2009. From Season 1 to 15, the award-winning television show has continued to cement its place in the mainstream, complete with equally successful spin-offs and international iterations. What began as a low-budget, low-quality, and blurry-filtered first season has since evolved into an all-time hit show, thanks to its glamorous, comedic, and all-around political nature.

Of course, the show’s latest season was another momentous and historic feat for the franchise. A season full of eras (quoting Mistress Isabelle Brooks), Season 15 was on a different, "sickening" level. It was also the show's largest cast yet, with 16 queens competing for the "America's Next Drag Superstar" title and the $200,000 cash prize. Sadly, the earlier episodes of Season 15 were only 60 minutes long but were expanded back to the show's customary 90-minute format after online negative reactions from Drag Race fans. Now, Season 15 is returning with extended, 90-minute content on Paramount+. And to celebrate the August 9 release of Season 15's extended version, here are some moments from the 15th season that — in Luxx Noir London’s words— "gagged [us] a little bit."

10 Ariana Grande’s Werk Room Entrance — “Mother Has Arrived!”

Ariana Grande surprised Season 15 queens by entering the werk room with a satin veil covering her face, paying homage to Vivacious' historic werk room entrance during Season 6. The contestants quickly lost it the moment the pop icon revealed herself, uttering Vivacious' "Mother has arrived" introduction. Serving as the season's first celebrity guest judge, Grande yet again witnessed another momentous moment from the show (which you can learn about later in this list), in addition to her Season 7 appearance, where she saw first-hand Violet Chacki's death-defying "Death Becomes Her" runway look.

9 Just Everything the Twins Do

"Where does the ding-a-ling go?" To say their time on the show has been chaotic (in a good way) is an understatement. The TikTok famous twins' — Sugar and Spice — time on the show may have been brief, but it was sickeningly sweet. Seemingly living in their own fantastical world, they can't seem to go another minute without speaking, which annoys some of the queens, but was certainly an entertaining moment for viewers. Though some of the contestants doubted the twins' place in the show, they bunny-walked their way down the runway with looks that complemented both of them.

They may be baby queens with less experience, but their first runway looks in particular — a nod to Disney's Ariel and Belle — was an indication that they are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating a remarkable fashion number. Unfortunately, after failing to impress the judges with their Snatch Game performances, the twins found themselves lip-syncing against each other to Pat Benatar's "You Better Run." The so-called twin sync, however, wasn't double shantay material. Sugar became the third eliminated queen, placing 14th.

8 RuPaul Brought to Tears Over Luxx Noir London’s “Rip Her to Shreds” Runway Tribute

Luxx Noir London was one of Season 15’s look queens. Beaming with confidence while strutting the runway, the Season 15 finalist boasted stunning runway looks from one episode to another, leaving no crumbs in sight. From her winning design challenge look to her "Who Is She?" runway, her Episode 11 "Rip Her to Shreds" entry was probably the most memorable and meaningful, as the New York City-based drag performer opted to honor RuPaul Charles with an ensemble inspired by the most famous drag queen's look back in the day. In a voiceover, Luxx Noir London said: "This look was inspired by RuPaul herself."

Luxx's runway look brought back "so many great memories" for RuPaul, and she tried her best to talk about it without crying. Fortunately, Luxx's "Bubly Comedy Festival" performance with Loosey LaDuca earned her a second win in the competition, in addition to winning RuPaul's heart with her runway tribute.

7 “Blame It On The Edit”

For Season 15’s final challenge, the top four had to write and record their own, unique verses to RuPaul’s "Blame It On The Edit" track. With an intergalactic theme, the music video challenge was definitely one for the Drag Race books. Though Anetra and Mistress Isabelle Brooks struggled during filming, all four of them totally "bodied" their respective verses, with Sasha Colby and Luxx's performances advancing them to the finale.

6 Sasha Colby’s Stunning Werk Room Entrance — "Welcome to Her Meet-And-Greet"

It's Sasha Colby's world, and we're all just living in it. Period! A legendary and talented goddess, the former Miss Continental's werk room entrance was the exact moment we knew Season 15 was shaping up to be a fierce season. Dubbed "your drag queen's favorite drag queen," the drag legend lived up to her moniker by owning the entire competition, with four total wins under her belt. Although she has provided a number of iconic moments throughout Season 15's 16 episodes, her werk room entrance served as an introduction to Sasha Colby's historic Drag Race stint that ultimately led to her significant victory.

5 Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza Smackdown

Season 14 saw the birth of Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza Smackdown. It came after the queens — excluding Deja Skye — performed poorly during the Snatch Game. Considered the worst Snatch Game pack in the history of Drag Race, RuPaul had no other option but to put the remaining queens up for elimination. It was such an iconic Season 14 episode that Mother Ru decided to bring it back in Season 15, this time as a part of the program. Following the last season’s format, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx chose to lip sync against Marcia Marcia Marcia, and the latter chose Anitta's "Boys Don't Cry." Marcia Marcia Marcia won the first round and became the first safe queen during the episode.

Furthermore, Salina EsTitties completely owned Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," defeating Luxx. Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Jax soon battled against each other, and the former won the fourth round. Despite the first four performances proving that Season 15 is a season full of lip sync assassins, the fifth was the episode's most exciting round. Anetra and Sasha Colby went neck and neck lip-syncing Fifth Harmony's "I'm in Love with a Monster," with Sasha Colby winning the fifth round. In the end, Anetra and Jax — both high-energy performers — lip-synced against each other after Anetra chose to save Spice (an obviously lackluster lip sync performer) over Jax. Anetra won the final round, but Jax, although eliminated, was one of the season's strongest performers.

4 Wigloose: The Rusical! — “Drag Is a Fight, Drag Is a Protest”

This is the episode where no one should have gone home, especially since they all did an excellent job portraying their respective roles. A powerful and essential Season 15 act, Wigloose: The Rusical! — a parody of 1984's Footloose — centers on the fictional town of West Bumtuck, where drag is strictly forbidden. The Episode 12 challenge, although filmed prior to the vitriolic anti-drag legislation, was a Rusical seemingly inspired by real-life events. It was a significant aspect of the season, especially in light of the widespread prejudice and discrimination against drag queens at large. With men in higher political positions criminalizing drag, the musical's premise couldn't be more timely, significant, and necessary than ever.

Anetra, who plays Mama Bacon in the Rusical, won the challenge for her emotional "Built on Drag" performance, which singer-songwriter Leland produced. Salina EsTitties and Loosey LaDuca play Tuck and Heaven Bacon, respectively. Moreover, Sasha Colby took on the role of Carl, while Mistress portrayed Preacher Teacher.

3 One Night Only Talent Show — “You Better Walk That F-cking Duck”

"Does someone have a fire extinguisher?" In case you missed it, it’s A-N-E-T-R-A, six letters and three vowels —and she is on fire. Setting the bar pretty high for the season’s first-ever maxi challenge, Anetra didn't just cohesively introduce herself; she also introduced her legendary "duck walk" to the world. Fiery, impressive, and altogether iconic, Anetra added an extra layer to her already fierce performance by showcasing her taekwondo abilities, gagging the judges and the rest of the contenders. Additionally, the other queens proved that Season 15 is jam-packed with talented cast members. On top of her breathtaking gymnastics, Jax impressed the judges by lip-syncing to Leikeli47's "Attitude" while jump-roping using her own wig. Not to mention, she did backflips and landed "ever so gently," as Anetra put it.

With Grande serving as the season's first celebrity guest judge, most of the contestants managed to provide excellent performances. On the other hand, Marcia Marcia Marcia—the drag queen version of Antoni Porowski—proved that she’s also the one to look out for. Her ability to incorporate her acquired Broadway and ballet skills into the challenge, presenting her natural talent in a hysterical, goofy way, also amazed the judges. Princess Poppy's puppetry was hilarious, campy, and dark at the same time. Of course, Sasha Colby served and devoured the stage with her performance, while Sugar and Spice were surprisingly hilarious and entertaining.

2 Sasha Colby’s Crowning Moment

A well-deserved and inspiring win, Sasha Colby ended up becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar, succeeding Season 14 winner Willow Pill. Given the current political climate and attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, specifically targeting drag queens and the trans community, the Hawaii native's victory was a statement in and of itself. While most contestants with a pageant background struggled to reach the top, Sasha Colby smoothly dominated the competition. The 2012 Miss Continental winner managed to balance her drag and pageantry sensibilities, with stunningly good runway looks from the first to the last episode.

Even though it was established from the first episode that the drag performer is already a well-known queen outside the competition, she managed to exceed high expectations. Her solo performance, moreover, was also a show-stealer. But it was just an addition to Sasha Colby's remarkable track record. And though we're all rooting for Anetra as well, it was Sasha Colby's time, and we're all here for it. Her victory was not only well-deserved, but it was also hugely important. During her crowning moment, the Season 15 winner said: "Thisgoes to every trans person — past, present, and future — because we are not going anywhere."

1 Anetra & Marcia Marcia Marcia’s “Boss B-tch” Lip Sync

After bombing the comedy challenge, Anetra and Marcia Marcia Marcia found themselves at the bottom to lip-sync for their lives to Doja Cat’s "Boss Bitch." During the episode’s untucked segment, Marcia Marcia Marcia broke down to tears, presumably because she knew Anetra wouldn’t give up without putting up a fight. But did Marcia Marcia Marcia fight hard to save herself from elimination? Anetra was unsurprisingly killing it, but the Boston Conservatory graduate was a spectacular force of her own. Season 15 was obviously a season full of potential double shantays; from Sasha Colby and Anetra’s "I'm in Love with a Monster" to Jax and Mistress' "Tell It to My Heart," Marcia Marcia Marcia and Anetra’s lip sync battle joined the list of what would have been the season’s double save.

RuPaul gave the season’s first double save to Mistress and Anetra's Episode 14 "Lip-Sync for Your Life" battle, but we all know it should have been given during Episode 11 instead. And though it is not a lip-sync battle included in the reality show's double shantay history, it is certainly the one worth placing besides other historic double shantays, such as Brooke Lynn Hytes and Yvie Oddly's "Sorry Not Sorry" and Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna's "Shut Up And Drive." Here's to hoping it's not their last face-off. All Stars, maybe? A self-proclaimed Anarcia stan can hope.