Although the fanbase has speculated this news for months now, VH1 has officially greenlit the ever-popular competition series RuPaul's Drag Race for a 15th season. The premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 will mark the 200th episode milestone for the season. There is currently no release date, but since Season 14 premiered in January, it seems likely that the same will occur with Season 15. VH1 has additionally announced that the show's companion series, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, has also been renewed for a new season. This news directly follows the announcement that RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The hostess with the mostest herself, RuPaul, recently spoke about the show's renewal, saying, “When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself – I just won’t tell you where. We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.” The finale of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 saw Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Lady Camden, Willow Pill, Bosco, and Daya Betty going toe-to-toe in a battle for the crown, with Willow Pill ultimately winning the season. Kornbread Jeté won the title of “Miss Congeniality.” Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race garnered the highest premiere for the show since 2018.

Image via WOW

Fortunately, die-hard fans of RuPaul's Drag Race don't have to wait for the show's 15th season to get their needed dose of Drag Race, since the second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is currently airing on VH1 every Friday night. The second season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race features nine diverse celebrities who decide to learn the art of drag and compete against each other in a lipsync showdown. In each episode, the two bottom celebrity queens will have to then lipsync for their lives and risk being asked to "sashay away." The celebrity contestants will be mentored by Drag Race legends Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jujubee, and Monét X Change, with Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Violet Chachki all making appearances as well.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is not the only Drag Race spin-off currently airing, with Canada's Drag Race Season 3 and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2 airing weekly on WOW Presents Plus. There is also a special Drag Race mural that has popped up for the entire month of August at Carrera Cafe in Los Angeles. The Cafe offers promotions like a RuPaul's Drag Race coffee topper, and VH1 will make donations to the Los Angeles LGBT Center whenever someone posts a picture in front of the mural with the hashtag #DragRaceFYCMural.