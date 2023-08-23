The Big Picture Sasha Colby, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, is a talented drag queen who has made a significant impact on the drag scene.

Winning the competition has given Colby a platform to advocate for the trans community and address important issues.

Colby aspires to pursue a career as a pop star and actress, particularly in trans-led romantic comedies and shows that represent trans and non-binary experiences.

Mother, legend, icon, and, hopefully, actress in the near future...Sasha Colby has amassed quite a few titles over the course of her fruitful career — and all roads lead to her being legendary, whether on the pageant or drag scene. After winning the Miss Continental competition in 2012, the Hawaii-born artist won another significant title, this time on the prestigious drag competition RuPaul's Drag Race. Following her victory on the 15th season of the award-winning reality program, she wishes to embark on another venture: to star in a good trans-led romantic comedy.

Since winning the "America's Next Drag Superstar" title, Colby has been performing on different sides of the world and has even performed during a Pride Month celebration hosted by none other than Vice President Kamala Harris. Her win, by all means, was a well-deserved and altogether pivotal moment not only in the Drag Race history but in the world in general. And given the prevalent prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community, complete with bills that aim to attack the rights of the community, a trans woman winner sounds more important than ever (and deservedly so, as Colby had an impressive Drag Race run during Season 15).

The Season 15 winner has certainly strutted gracefully to the top of the world, but she is far from finished making a name for herself. When asked about what direction she wants her career to take her in the future, Colby told Variety: "I want to be a pop star. I want to be an actress, I want to do like a trans love story, I want to do a good rom-com with a trans lead. I want to do a fun “Broad City” kind of show with trans and non-binary experiences. How fun would that be, two trans girls navigating New York, wreaking havoc, and seeing the stories that no one knows?"

Sasha Colby Cracked the Code

Image via MTV

"Dream-chaser, star-maker, game-changer, bank-breaker." There are definitely many ways to describe the first Drag Race winner of Polynesian descent. Before joining the 15th season of the award-winning reality show, Colby was already a big name in the drag scene. Apart from being the mother of the House of Colby, the drag performer is also known for her undeniable talent. So, of course, when she entered the "werk room" — arguably one of the season's most gag-worthy moments — the expectations for her to deliver a spectacular Drag Race run were already extremely high. But Colby, hailed as "your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen," lived up to her considerably big reputation.

What Her Victory Means to Her

Image via MTV

Colby has been using her voice for the greater good — and to better represent the trans community — whenever she can. So when asked about how she feels about her win, she also told Variety: