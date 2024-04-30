The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race faces backlash for deviating from core premise of eliminations, spotlighting top 3 this season.

Season 16 returns to classic format with top 3 finalists, emphasizing talent and hard work of final performers.

Innovating while honoring beloved traditions, the show maintains its status as legendary reality TV competition.

While many reality series can be considered legendary, few have reached the heights of the iconic RuPaul's Drag Race. This dazzling competition, created by RuPaul Charles and currently airing on MTV, has long wowed audiences with the glorious art on display and the immensely talented drag performers it casts every season. It maintains its long-standing fanbase by constantly innovating its format; often to varying success, the show is constantly implementing small changes to keep viewers engaged and create a new, compelling competition each season. Well, the finale of its 16th installment is fast approaching, and the series has decided to make one of its biggest changes yet - sort of. Because while it loves innovation, RuPaul's Drag Race recognizes the love audiences have for its earlier iterations. This was a time when many considered it to have its most honest and talented personalities. And by bringing back the top 3 format, the series is emphasizing for viewers just how astounding this season has been.

While many of RuPaul's Drag Race's changes have thrilled fans over the years, the heart of the series' popularity is the core premise it had since beginning more than a decade ago. Seeing a group of Drag Queens battle it out in various challenges has always been fun to watch, fans growing attached to different characters and either celebrating when they triumphed or mourning when they're sent home in a Lip Sync Battle. These eliminations are an unfortunate but extremely necessary part of reality television, which is why the recent season's aversion to actually eliminating queens has irked watchers to no end.

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Thrives on Competition

Nobody wants to see their favorite performer go home, but seasons 13 and 14 constantly keep Queens instead of sending them packing, removed so much of the tension and drama that makes the program so alluring. Exemplified by the awkward, cringe-inducing finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 - where 5 Queens making it to the finale made it a rushed and clunky affair - the show thwarts its core competitive aspect by removing the actual danger of contestants going home. The 'Lip Sync for the Crown' mechanic introduced in season 9 was a novel addition that gave the series some jaw-dropping moments, but with the saturation of reveals following a season of people not going home, it has become another reminder of how far the show is from its legendary roots.

Season 15 remedied a lot of these issues by actually sending people home and having its finale feature the top 4 performances along with a single lip sync for the crown, and this solution was furthered with 16. This season has been one of the show's best yet, with many hilarious moments and gag-worthy performances that have left viewers speechless (in the best way). It's been sad to see such a great cast get sent home, but it's the fact that such amazing Queens were still able to get beaten that makes audiences love the final players that much more. The top three contestants - Sapphira Cristal, Nymphia Wind, and Plane Jane - are all excellent in their own ways and had to fight hard against some stellar competition to make it to the end. Having a top 3 over the usual top 4, the show validates their hard work by giving evidence of how hard they worked to get there. This shouldn't be a game where people get to stick around because the judges don't want to actually make a decision; by having a top 3, the series isn't only going back to its classic format, it's showing just how amazing these final performers truly are.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Bringing Back the Classics

Close

It's unclear what the RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 finale will look like; whether it be performances, lip syncs for the crown, or something entirely new, fans aren't sure. And this surprisingly fun throwback doesn't mean the lip sync for the crown is retired - countless fans love that change in the finale and would surely miss its loss. But no matter what, in trying something new by bringing back the old, RuPaul's Drag Race has shown just how great this season is while reminding audiences that it has always been one of the best shows on television. The level of talent was so amazing this season that it wouldn't be doing these Queens' justice by not having them fight hard all the way through to make it to the illustrious final 3. These final performers really earned their spot at the top, and if this is any like the ones that came before it all the way back before season 9, then odds are it will be one of the series' best yet.

RuPaul's Drag Race is Available to Stream on MTV in the U.S.

WATCH ON MTV