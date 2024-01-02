Perhaps one of the 21st century's most important television shows, RuPaul's Drag Race has dazzled and delighted throughout 15 unforgettable seasons, with the critically acclaimed reality series ready to sparkle on screens yet again very soon. As always, the spotlight is on those new hopefuls ready to try and win the show, and, with that in mind, here is a rundown of everyone you can expect to see when RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 officially launches.

RuPaul's Drag Race Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality Genres Reality Rating TV-14

Close

Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA)

Age: 26

Known for her hilarious attention to witty detail, this laugh-a-minute queen already has a definitive link to the show, having used her talents as a wig stylist to shape the hair of the likes of Kerri Colby and Season 15 winner Sasha Colby. Oh and, if that wasn't impressive enough, she's also styled the wigs of some of Beyoncé's dancers.

Dawn (Brooklyn, NY)

Age: 24

This stylish queen has a penchant for storytelling, leading to her always creating an unforgettable narrative when up on that stage. Describing herself as the "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn", let's hope the upcoming season doesn't see the sunset and instead is the dawn of a new age of triumph in her life.

Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX)

Age: 30

With a touching background involving her parents' search for a better life in the US for their family, Geneva Karr is officially the first Mexican-born queen to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race, transcending her inclusion into Season 16 beyond the importance of the show itself.

Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL)

Age: 25

The self-titled “It Girl of Miami”, Morphine Love Dion is already a star of the screen thanks to the beginnings of her taste for stardom coming from make-up tutorials. Now a talented dancer with appearances in music videos for the likes of Maluma and Bad Bunny, is there anything she can't do?

Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/New York, NY)

Age: 27

Another first for Drag Race sees the first-ever contestant to hail from Taiwan, with her vast fanbase lovingly dubbed the "Banana Believers" thanks to Nymphia Wind's love for the color yellow. After traveling to the US to improve her brand, will her Asian-influenced style prove enough to take her all the way?

Plane Jane (Boston, MA)

Age: 24

The joint-youngest contestant on Season 16 alongside Dawn and Plasma, Plane Jane is a fierce, feisty, and funny queen with an eye for detail. Already with a taste for the crown, Plane Jane is no stranger to tough competitions having been raised as a competitive ballroom dancer.

Plasma (New York, NY)

Age: 24

A lover of classic Hollywood inspired by the works of Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, and Barbra Streisand, Plasma's BFA in Musical Theatre Performance may give her that vintage edge over her opponents. Let's hope her story is one ready to be written in the history books. Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA) Age: 31

Able to balance an already-burgeoning fanbase in LA and her two young children at home, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté will likely do everything in her stride. With hopes of becoming America's Next Drag Superstar, perhaps her association with the iconic Haus of Jeté will stand her above the rest, with Hershii even considering Drag Race-alumna Kornbread Jeté a sister.

Megami (Brooklyn, NY)

Age: 33

Every queen gets their inspiration from somewhere, with Megami becoming involved in the bright lights of drag after cosplaying and attending conventions. With a love for Japanese culture, hence the name Megami which means "Goddess" in Japanese, can she prove herself as a worthy winner amongst these other stars?

Mhi'ya Iman LePaige (Miami, FL)

Age: 34

The second contestant to come from Miami, Mhi'ya Iman LePaige is a jaw-dropping social media sensation with a talent for all things flips. After gaining attention thanks to her back-bending ability to flip absolutely everywhere, LePaige, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Flips" is more than ready to flip this competition on its head.

Mirage (Las Vegas, NV)

Age: 29

With a fire in her belly, this Sin City sensation is ready to delight the judges with the self-professed "legs of Las Vegas". With experience as a showgirl in the entertainment capital of the world, Mirage's confidence will be surely high heading into Season 16.

Q (Kansas City, MO)

Age: 26

With a serious talent for design, having already been commissioned to produce costumes for previous Drag Race contestants, this queen is so memorable she only needs one letter to make her name. Ready to delight the competition, this lover of the theater will surely know she isn't in Kansas anymore.

Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA)

Age: 34

A shining jewel by name and nature, Sapphira Cristál has a plethora of talents from dance to comedy, however, it is her singing voice, bolstered by a six-octave vocal range, that has already blown away many. With academic experience in Music Composition, Vocal Performance, and Opera, can we really be surprised?

Xunami Muse (New York, NY)

Age: 33

Last but by no means least, this impressive queen originates from Colón, Panama, and has a fierce taste for show as a professional supermodel. Self-titled the “knock-off Naomi Campbell", can she strut her way to victory?

The Judges

Image by Annamaria Ward, Paramount

All of the main judges from Season 15 are returning to cast their expert judgment to the delight of fans. The likes of actor Carson Kressley, television host Ross Mathews, and trans-icon Ts Madison will be on rotation throughout the season, with both Michelle Visage and, of course, RuPaul permanent placements. As ever, the judging panel will be blessed with some famous guest names, with Season 16 looking like an iconic show already. Joining the judges are the likes of Becky G, Charlize Theron, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Adam Shankman.

Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race will premiere on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, with the first episode a special two-hour werk-athon. Check out the trailer for the new season above, and, if you need to catch up with Season 15 in time for the next competition, all episodes are currently available on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+