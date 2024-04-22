The Big Picture Nymphia Wind wins RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 against Sapphira Cristál.

She emphasizes the lack of Asian representation in the Western media.

Nymphia Wind reflects on confidence struggles and encourages perseverance through tough times.

During the "Meet the Queens" promo for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, Taiwanese contender Nymphia Wind somehow manifested her win on the reality competition series. Having disclosed that she placed first in most of the competitions she's been in, the banana queen uttered, "We shall see" — and she did let us in for quite an exhilarating ride. After 16 episodes of sickening lip-sync performances, gag-worthy twists, and shady encounters between some of the queens, Nymphia Wind emerged triumphant against her co-frontrunner, Sapphira Cristál. With the Season 16 winner always bringing her Asian heritage to her impressive runways, Nymphia has been making it clear that her victory isn't just for her.

“Asia and Taiwan, I hope I made you proud.” Those were the heartfelt words Nymphia Wind said as she accepted her crown. True to her culture, the queen chose to don a Boba Tea-inspired ensemble for the lip sync for the crown performance (her first lip sync throughout the season) to Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam." On Instagram, Nymphia Wind wrote that the crown is not just for her but for both Asia and her home country. And in an interview with EW, the drag queen stated the importance of being able to serve as a representation in RuPaul's Drag Race.

"East Asians, or Asians in general in Western media, aren't represented that much. Think of an Asian pop star in western culture. You can't really name one. There are so few of them. It meant a lot to hold that representation and space in this competition."

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

Nymphia Wind Says That “The Bad Days Aren’t Forever”

Image via MTV, WOW Presents Plus

Nymphia Wind, who has been questioned for apparently playing "mind games" and ultimately doing exceptionally well after voicing her concerns about most of the challenges, has admitted that she has not always been confident. "As an Asian kid brought up in Asia, we're not taught to be vocal or voice ourselves. We're taught to be subtle, quiet, and keep to ourselves," she said. "I'm not one to boast about being good at this or that. I'm a wallflower. Self-confidence has always been a thing throughout my life. Even after winning, you wake up some days and you're not feeling yourself, and other days you wake up super confident."

She added: "You have to remember to acknowledge the good and the bad and see it as a whole. When you have those bad days, remember the good days are going to come. The bad days aren't forever. Be graceful, and know that people are out there just like you, even if they may seem confident in themselves. There are things in them you have to find time to see. Winning and this validation is beyond. I always wanted to be the first East Asian queen to win and now I've achieved that."

All 16 episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

Watch On Wow Presents Plus