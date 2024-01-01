Get ready for the glitz, glamor, and fierce competition as Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race takes the stage. Fourteen dazzling queens are set to sashay into the spotlight, vying for the coveted title of 'America’s Next Drag Superstar' and the chance to claim a cash prize of $200,000.

This season is not only a spectacle of talent and charisma but also a monumental celebration as it marks the 15th Anniversary of the Drag Race. A cultural phenomenon, this milestone season promises to deliver unforgettable gag-worthy moments and showcase the evolution of drag excellence.

Lights, camera, and action! Here’s everything we know so far about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

Close

RuPaul's Drag Race Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality Genres Reality Rating TV-14

When Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 Coming Out?

Image via RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 is set to grace TV screens on MTV starting Friday, January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, featuring 90-minute episodes. The season premiere will be a two-part extravaganza, showing the iconic talent show in the form of the Maxi Challenge. Both episodes also promise a jaw-dropping twist after the talent show performances, as the queens are set to embark on the 'Rate-A-Queen' challenge, where they will rank each other’s performances.

Watch on MTV

Watch the Trailer for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16

The much-anticipated trailer for Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race hit YouTube on December 14, 2023, and it’s clear that the competition is reaching new levels of intensity for the 14 bold queens. As the competition kicks off, viewers can expect nothing short of the fiercest looks and jaw-dropping performances on the iconic Drag Race stage

Of course, what would RuPaul’s Drag Race be without a dash of drama? As tensions escalate among the queens, the pressure mounts for them to shine during the challenges. With an impressive lineup of guest judges, including Sarah Michelle Geller, Charlize Theron, Carson Kressley, and more, these queens will need to slay their way through the competition to leave a lasting impression on the star-studded panel — and each other.

Who Stars in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16?

Image via RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV also released a 'Meet the Queens' video on YouTube, introducing all 14 queens who will sashay their way through RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. The 14 queens include:

Amanda Tori Meating, 26 - Los Angeles, CA | @amandatorimeating

The queen of comedy, Amanda is prepared to elevate the scene with her cleverness, fabulous wigs, and dynamic dance moves. Word on the street is that she’s a skilled wig stylist who has crafted wigs for Drag Race stars Kerri and Sasha Colby.

Dawn, 24 - Brooklyn, NY | @upuntil.dawn

As the self-proclaimed 'ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn', Dawn is responsible for crafting nearly all of her unconventional outfits. Quirky, artistic, and constantly staying up until sunrise like a truly mythical creature, Dawn is all about weaving tales through her performances.

Geneva Karr, 30 - Brownsville, TX | @geneva_karr

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s inaugural queen, hailing from Mexico, Geneva, has firsthand knowledge of her parents’ challenges as they worked to secure a better life for their family in the United States. As a dancing queen with an infectious sense of mischief, Geneva has her sights set on making history as the first Mexican-born queen to clinch the crown.

Hershii Liqcour-Jeté, 31 - Los Angeles, CA | @hershiiliqcour

A proud member of the renowned Haus of Jeté and sibling to Drag Race sensation Kornbread Jeté, Hershii is known for her commanding presence and boasts a dedicated fan based in the LA area. Beyond the spotlight, Hershii is deeply committed to family life.

Megami, 33 - Brooklyn, NY | @megaminyc

Aptly named Megami, which translates to 'Goddess' in Japanese, the 'geek-chic' queen started her journey as a cosplayer at events like Comic Con. Blending elements of high fashion into her characterful designs, this creative force proudly embraces Nuyorican culture.

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, 34 - Miami, FL | @queenofflipss

Meet Mhi’ya, acclaimed as the Queen of Flips for her electrifying moves. Renowned for her breathtaking flips and tricks performed in the ambiance of South Beach sidewalks, Mhi’ya has gained social media fame with videos showcasing her athletic prowess, including daring stunts on café tables.

Mirage, 29 - Las Vegas, NV | @mirage_amuro

Combining stripper heels and mesmerizing moves, Mirage is quite indeed the 'Legs of Las Vegas'. Originating from Sin City, this Native American and Mexican beauty commands attention with her towering 7-inch heels and legs that seemingly go on forever.

Morphine Love Dion, 25 - Miami, FL | @morphinelovemua

Meet Morphine, the remedy you’ve been waiting for. A perfect prescription of body, beauty, and a flawless 'mug', Morphine made her entrance to the world through makeup tutorials on social media. Dubbed the 'It Girl of Miami', viewers might have seen Morphine dancing in music videos for artists like Maluma and Bad Bunny.

Nymphia Wind, 27 - Taiwan / NY | @66wind99

Hailing from Taiwan, Nymphia is the first queen from the region to grace RuPaul’s Drag Race. She made her journey to the United States to expand her extensive following of 'Banana Believers', a term coined by her fans due to her signature color yellow, and love for the absurd.

Plane Jane, 24 - Boston, MA | @the_planejane

Plane Jane is ready to soar. This diva hails from Boston but carries the influence of Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer in her youth. Now she’s channeling all that passion into the quest to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Plasma, 24 - New York, NY | @plasmanyc

Stepping straight out of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired diva is inspired by the timeless tunes of Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand. Plasma turned her love for divas into drag, and her BFA in Musical Theatre Performance proves her capability to raise the roof at RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Q, 26 - Kansas City, MO | @living4q

A skilled diva with a flair for theater, she’s a drag artist who specializes in the art of costuming. Crafting all her looks and creating commissioned costumes for past Drag Race stars, Q is geared up to go the distance in this competition.

Sapphira Cristal, 34 - Philadelphia, PA | @sapphiracristal

Hailing from Philadelphia, Sapphira is a formidable musician boasting a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer doesn’t shy away from any musical realm, having studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance, and Opera.

Xunami Muse, 33 - New York, NY | @xunamimuse

As the self-proclaimed 'knock-off Naomi Campbell', Xunami is indeed the supermodel of the season, having served as a signed model with a New York agency. Originating from Colón, Panama, Xunami made her way to the bustling streets of New York City, where the iconic Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother.

What Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 About?

Image via RuPaul's Drag Race



Check out the official logline of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which returns Friday, January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT with 90 minute episodes. The new season ushers in 14 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner served by Cash App. This season marks the 15th Anniversary of the Drag Race franchise, which first premiered on February 2nd, 2009 on Logo.

Who Is Making the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise?

Image via RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is produced by World of Wonder (WOW). Boasting an impressive number of Emmys and having garnered two Oscars, WOW has played a pivotal role in reshaping the global entertainment landscape. The iconic WOW Presents Plus platform reaches audiences across 190 territories, bringing drag culture to the forefront through celebrated shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.