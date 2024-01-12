The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race leverages nostalgia and callbacks to previous seasons to generate hype and engage viewers.

The show has transformed itself into a product empire, expanding beyond traditional merchandising to produce books, a Vegas show, and more.

The premiere showcases the show's ability to evolve and adapt, blending past moments with modern elements and solidifying RuPaul's lovable image.

The display of LGBTQ+ excellence that is RuPaul's Drag Race, created by RuPaul Charles, had its Season 16 premiere last week and this newest installment began with a bang as a new (half) group of queens entered the Werkroom ready to snatch the title of 'Next Drag Superstar.' It's disorienting for fans who have watched since season 1 to see just how much the show has changed; not only in quality, as its leap from LOGO, to VH1, to finally MTV, has seen a huge improvement in terms of the stage itself and lipsync songs, but also in the way the judges themselves treat their Queens.

We are far from the RuPaul who got into a screaming match with Tammie Brown at the season 1 reunion, yet there is still the constant push for RuPaul's music and products that in promoting the host herself, act as great marketing for the show at large. And that speaks to this premiere's true success: its marketing. While this episode was amazing on its own, with constant reminders of its past and a continued effort to turn the host into an amenable figure, the program was able to accomplish a great feat of advertising sure to draw in even more viewers going forward.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Knows the Importance of Image

With a show that has gone on for more than a decade and has showcased numerous exhilarating moments, it's easy for newbie RuPaul's Drag Race Queens to reference those that came before them. Each season has more and more of these callbacks and this premiere was no different; whether it be asking the audience 'Do you watch the show, Tamar?' or bringing up a 40-inch(?) human hair wig, rehashing the comedic scenes that defined previous seasons is always a good way to reminisce on the greatness of the past while drumming up hype for the now. Even more, this episode went beyond remembering the earlier days of Drag Race and showed love to its new channel by having an entire challenge that commemorated MTV's Spring Break, with former contestant Derrick Barry stepping in to introduce a whole generation of younger audiences to the historic program that once defined the network. While this was all great fun in itself, there was also an ulterior motive behind all of this remembrance: driving nostalgia and making audiences want even more.

RuPaul's Drag Race has excelled in recent years at turning itself into a product, going beyond the typical merchandising of other shows to producing things like books, a whole Vegas show, and even a chocolate bar to further grow the empire this once small series has amassed. Along with this, having a show filled with so many amazing artists who almost always pursue more opportunities for their drag after their tenure means that most who frequent spaces where drag is celebrated are reminded of the show's impact (even when it's not being watched or discussed). While this organic marketing has proven overwhelmingly successful, a major hurdle faced by the show is how to honor the eras that brought it to where it is today, not only in terms of its new channel but also the changes in tone and content that have left it starkly different from its original showing.

In a premiere able to draw on the greatness of the past while merging these moments into a solidly modern episode, the show has elevated itself to this new setting while still reminding viewers of the earlier seasons that caused them to love it in the first place. By constantly calling back to earlier jokes and former Queens while using its new contestants as the messengers for this nostalgia, it capitalizes on the goodwill that earned it such popularity in the first place to further promote where it's going now.

Glossing Over a Not-So-Glamorous Past Isn't Does 'RuPaul's Drag Race' a Disservice

The premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 came with a new twist, 'Rate-a-Queen', in which, instead of the judges deciding their placements, the Queens themselves ranked each others' performances, deciding who the top two of the week are. While this is a fun play on the usual format, it ultimately feeds into another aspect of the show's marketing strategy that has become more prevalent over previous seasons: turning Rupaul from 'ruthless judge' into 'lovable mother'. Because while many watchers may have only begun watching in the past few years, there are an overwhelming number of fans who have tuned in since its early days and remember the moments on and off the show that its producers would wish you forget.

From her ridicule of and tense encounter with Pearl on season 7, to the perceived transphobic comments she made regarding the inclusion of Transgender women as contestants, the series has been filled with public outcry surrounding RuPaul's problematic actions. In an attempt to undo this negativity, the series' producers have worked to maneuver the host into a position that would spare her any opportunity for potential backlash from fans. The main way they do this? Erasing her ability to actually judge.

In the portion of this premiere where the judges critique the Queens to inform their rankings of one another, all the audience sees from RuPaul is the host laughing or offering a quick kind word. Nothing too extensive, nothing that could offer any real gravitas in terms of feedback. That's left to more stern co-hosts like Michelle Visage who, while RuPaul has been shifted into a benevolent emcee, has steadily become the show's resident harsh truth-teller. While it may seem preposterous that the person whom the show is named for is excluded from providing their thoughts, it's this absence of input that shields her from harsh feedback online. Because how can they get mad at her if she's not saying anything negative? And even further with this new twist, how can anyone be upset with her over who did and didn't win the challenge when she had no say in the matter? While it may be disappointing to see such a huge shift, it is tremendous in preserving the image of RuPaul that carries so much of the program's branding. By keeping her as a generous presence and shielding her from potential critique, the show safeguards and continuously improves its primary marketing tactic - RuPaul herself.

'RuPaul's Drag' Race Is All About Marketing

A show's inability to evolve with its growing audience is often a death sentence, as while its core premise may draw in audiences, it's the ability to incorporate new and relevant themes that drives a larger viewership. RuPaul's Drag Race has excelled in synthesizing its history with its new era by utilizing its historic past as fuel for its modern showcase.

With Season 16's premiere especially, the show has managed to package a perfect presentation of nostalgia, novelty, and overall excitement in a way that will give both old and new fans something to get excited about. And with recent seasons perfecting the image of RuPaul as a lovable (and blameless) host, the series has protected itself from an audience who is often eager to voice their feedback on the program. With its first episode already proving why the show has stuck around for as long as it has, viewers can expect this season and all afterward to be the masterclass in marketing for how amazing the show has been and the thrilling heights it still has plans to reach.

