With so many seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race around the globe, it can be easy to forget a competitor. But when your name is Acacia Forgot, it'll be impossible to ever forget her. Her journey on Season 17 may not have ended the way she wanted to but the Los Angeles-based queen showed the world what she's got. Bringing country music to the stage, Acacia Forgot hopes to use the momentum she's gained on the series to her advantage. With sights set on the Grand Ole Opry, this queen already has a foot in the door, having released original music.

When this season's Rusical took the queens over the rainbow and into the audition room in "The Wicked Wiz of Oz: The Rusical," Acacia's ambition to take the central role proved to not be the right fit for the country diva. Between the anniversary of a difficult day to feeling her fate in the game was running short, Acacia's final encore was an emotional one. "So going into it was a lot of one moment I'd be like, 'Yep, I'm good, I'm good,' and the next moment I'm like, 'Oh, I think I'm gonna be in the bottom.' And so it was just like quite the roller coaster of emotions," Acacia revealed.

Acacia Forgot Has Country Music Aspirations