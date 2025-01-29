The time has come for a brand new season of RuPaul's Drag Race! Now celebrating its seventeenth season of the flagship franchise, fourteen sickening queens are about to show the world why they have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to become America's Next Drag Superstar. With RuPaul back in the hosting chair, it'll be Michelle Visage who will be in the hot seat this season with a brand-new twist. When a queen sashays away, there is still a chance that they can remain in the competition. Say hello to the The Badonka Dunk Tank. Each eliminated queen has a chance to receive immunity and save themselves by pulling one of 10 levers. If they pick one of the two levers that dunks Michelle, they get to remain in the competition. If not, they will be eliminated.

Joining Ru and Michelle on the panel will once again be Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley, and Ts Madison. It wouldn't be RuPaul's Drag Race without a star-studded lineup of celebrity guest judges. To kick off the season, former American Idol judge Katy Perry will be the season's premiere guest judge. Season 17 will welcome in Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Now, it's time to meet the queens! Spanning the country, from LA to NYC, the Florida Gulf to the Pacific Northwest, this season's crop of queens are destined to whet your appetite. Knowing how huge of an opportunity it is to be on drag's biggest stage, the queens have expressed their excitement, gratitude, and revealed the importance of having this mammoth opportunity. As Jewels Sparkles noted, "RuPaul's Drag Race has changed the world. It has been at the forefront of making the world a more inclusive place, and so to be a part of that legacy is the most incredible gift ever."

The Queens of Seventeen Join the Legacy