To say Crystal Envy was a Top 4 material in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 would be an understatement. The pageant queen from New Jersey has been consistently doing well since she landed in the top two for her talent number and has been killing most of the challenges. Crystal has also been serving good looks on the runway and was even at the top in a recent design challenge. She obviously had all the goods to make it in the finale (or even far in the competition, at least), but one stumble immediately sent her packing. In a recent interview, Crystal stated that her elimination was not "particularly justifiable" and apologized to Nicole Richie for bombing her Snatch Game performance.

The Snatch Game episode saw Crystal failing her Richie impersonation alongside Lana Ja'Rae (who opted to impersonate Rosa Parks). The two then fight it out to Selena Gomez's "Hand to Myself" lip sync performance, which made Crystal's time in the competition "extremely cut short." Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the drag performer — whose recent elimination was a cause of debate among Drag Race fans online — revealed that she doesn't think it was her time to go home yet. She told EW:

"It was very much those emotions when I was there as well. At the end of the day, I’m so happy for my experience because I did really well. I was in the top almost every week I was there. I can’t be mad at that; however, I think my time was extremely cut short. One little mishap and you’re sent packing out the door. I’m doing better now. I’ve had time to process, some good therapy was helpful."

Crystal Envy Was Right, Her Elimination Was Unjustifiable