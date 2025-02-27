RuPaul's Drag Race delivered its first genuine blindside of the season. All throughout the season, Crystal Envy exuded confidence, poise, and perfection, earning a steady track record. Having never seen a position lower than safe, the pride of the Garden State seemed as if she would be coasting straight to the end. But leave it to Snatch Game to be the hiccup that would lead to her downfall.

Originally from New Jersey, this pageant queen brought an exceptional runway package that helped solidify her position in the top multiple weeks. Her talent show was one of the most praised performances, thanks to the strong production behind the track. The judges knew she could perform, but there was something about her Snatch Game performance that did not connect with the judges.

The fans have been in complete shock to see this frontrunner depart so early, and they're not alone in their emotions. Crystal is equally bewildered to see her exit the program after one bottom appearance. Nevertheless, Crystal Envy is taking her elimination in stride with plans to conquer the world on her own. She said, "I'm so excited that I get to use this platform to not only boost who I am as a person, but all the things that I want to do in my lifetime."

Crystal Compares Not Winning a Challenge to 'Constant Edging'