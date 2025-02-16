Through the first six weeks of competition on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, only 3 queens had been eliminated, thanks in part to the season’s twist, the Badonka Dunk Tank. Now that the twist is over, it’s every queen for themselves. There’s no second chances. Every hem is examined. Every joke is analyzed. There's no place to hide. With 11 queens remaining, it was time for a jam-packed edition of Snatch Game. It's a staple on Drag Race. To say that it was subpar at best is kind. Whether they were fighting for screen time or the nerves got the best of them, the stakes were high, but the execution was lacking.

Some of the character choices were, as Tatianna famously said, "choices." Even with a standout or two in the bunch, it was the weak performances that had us talking. Lana Ja’Rae’s Rosa Parks was a travesty. Crystal Envy’s Nicole Richie was bland. So, when it was revealed that Lana Ja’Rae would be in the bottom for the second time against Crystal Envy, a queen who’s consistently had a high track record, the room was gagged. Even more so when RuPaul sent home Crystal. Up until this point, Crystal's time on Drag Race was extraordinary. Certainly, there is an argument that her track record could have saved her, but her poor performance was reprimanded. Like a castaway needing to learn how to make fire on Survivor, there are certain skills a drag queen must possess should they enter the Werk Room. Celebrity Impersonation for Snatch Game should be high on the list. At this point in time, there are absolutely no more excuses.

Season 17's 'RPDR' Snatch Game Shocked For All the Wrong Reasons

Image via MTV

The level of talent on Season 17 is extraordinary. It's truly been splitting hairs when it comes to determining each week's placements. For Crystal Envy, up until Snatch Game, she never placed lower than safe. She earned a Top 2 placement for her talent show. She was in the top two other times thanks to her design challenge prowess. But she was always the bridesmaid and never the bride. It was almost as if RuPaul was ready to see the pageant queen's face crack. The problem was, even despite her strong track record, her inability to perform in Snatch Game as Nicole Richie made her one of the worst of the week. There was no way around it. With a desire to foster well-rounded artists into the wild after Drag Race. It's not as if Crystal was just a look queen and not a strong performer. Her performance in "Bitch, I'm a Drag Queen" was well received. But her bombing of Snatch Game might be Ru's opportunity to make an example out of unprepared queens. It’s a shame to lose Crystal Envy this season. She is an extraordinary queen. But it’s clear she didn’t do her homework, and RuPaul gave her a zero.

But was Crystal the worst of the bunch? Objectively, no. Lana's abomination of Rosa Parks will easily go down in history for all the wrong reasons. But, aside from the lip sync, perhaps Lana was saved because her Snatch Game pick was bolder than Crystals. Perhaps the risk was rewarded despite the abysmal performance. Or maybe Lana just had more to give to the remainder of the season, while Crystal wouldn't provide any further surprises. It's a stretch, but we're just trying to understand why this is one of the most shocking eliminations in recent memory. Nevertheless, this elimination is a warning to future contestants that every single thing you do on Drag Race can and will be scrutinized. It's no longer OK to just prepare a strong runway package. You must be the full package.

There Are No More Excuses Around Snatch Game