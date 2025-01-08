The first seven queens have officially shown off their talent to RuPaul and the judges, with the next seven queens champing at the bit. Suzie Toot is atop the leaderboard, but the queens are shaking in their boots now that Acacia Forgot has had a fire lit. Following the results of the Rate-A-Queen, Acacia Forgot was revealed to be at the bottom, and the queen representing the Week 1 girls in the Lip Sync For Your Life. So who will she go up against? She's ready to fire that pistol at those seven targets who may have ranked her last! The strategy is strategizing on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17!

In the exclusive clip of the first act of episode 2, the queens reconvene in the Werk Room as joy turns to fear as the competition has become all too real. After Jewels Sparkles and Suzie Toot receive their flowers for their lip sync to Katy Perry's "Woman's World," Hormona Lisa attempts not to dampen the mood to learn how Acacia is feeling. Well, she's feeling very damp! Acacia spills the tea about her feelings, pouring her heart and soul into her original music. She's got emotions, and she is going to take it out on Rate-A-Queen. And like a good country singer, she'll get her revenge in a song, too.

The Werk Room Gets Spicy!

The tables turn as the Week 1 queens will have the chance to determine the fates of the seven queens who are about to show off their own talent in "Drag Queens Got Talent: Part 2." The Rate-A-Queen twist has made its triumphant return after its debut during Season 16. Only this season, the power is slightly different. Unlike last season's split premiere, all 14 queens witnessed each other's talents. Then, those who were not performing had the power to rank their new sisters from first position to last, with the lowest-rated queen being up for elimination.

After having already gone through the torture of being judged by their peers, the Week 1 girls are seen relishing the fact that power is now in their hands. Some of the queens, like Boston's own Kori King, are eager to beg and barter for votes. But the week's juicy drop reveals two queens seem to be getting closer...beyond sisters. So, what's the real tea between Kori King and Lydia B Kollins? To cap it all off, the queens get a visit from RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 winner, and absolutely global icon, Lawrence Chaney! And she's got a very important question for the queens to answer. It's a toe-tapping good time, as Season 17 is already off to the races. Which queen will face Acacia Forgot in the lip sync, and who will go home? RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8:00pm only on MTV. RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked airs immediately after. Previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race are available to stream on Paramount+.

