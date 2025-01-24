The girls are fighting! The third episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race got feisty as the queens fought for their spot in the competition during a high-stakes design challenge. With emotions extremely high, the queens were unafraid to evoke the rulebook to ensure their safety. First, during an off-camera moment, Lexi Love called out Hormona Lisa for using her own rhinestones, which went against the rules of the challenge, which were not completely and explicitly stated on camera. Then, Jewels Sparkles accused Onya Nurve of taking her trimming, to which Onya responded that they were tasked to share material. Jewels then said they were told to claim what they needed. Who told them? Production.

With two key moments factoring into the episode's big picture drama, the fourth wall that we all know as viewers was broken. Bits and pieces of the narrative that happened when the cameras were down affected future action. It’s a fascinating moment of reality television storytelling because they easily could have been removed from the overall edit without us knowing, but these moments went on to cause drama later in Untucked. And likely beyond this episode.

Rattled by Rhinestones