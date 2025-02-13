From making history as the first queen to ever be invited to compete by RuPaul in person to being the first queen of the season to earn immunity from the Badonka Dunk Tank, Hormona Lisa's impact on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 has been huge. The Bubblegum Babe, hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, brought her signature love for the color pink and that sweet Southern charm into the Werk Room. But, she wasn't everybody's cup of iced tea. Kori King, we're still trying to figure out why!

With the Bandadonk Dunk Tank officially finished for the season, Hormona became the season's casualty from the Let's Get Sea Sickening Ball. Despite presenting three consistent looks, Hormona's runway package was simply not what the judges were looking for. "I like what I like. And I'm not going to apologize or make excuses for it, because if I was still around, I would probably wear a gown next week, too," she said. Hormona may not have been the most outspoken queen in the Werk Room, but she certainly was unafraid to spill that sweet tea.

It All Started With the Book Tour