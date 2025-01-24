It takes a bit of delusion to be a reality star. When it comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race, there’s that extra sprinkle of drag delusion that these reality stars bring. It’s that confidence that you exude when the rest of the room is rolling their eyes and editors are trigger-happy about adding the shady sound effect in the post. The queen exemplifying drag delusion this season is the LA-based diva, Joella. And we love to see it. Why? Because we know that she thinks she’s the best, and the fandom, with their post-episode memes and comments, believe otherwise.

She’s become the butt of the joke of the season. Her confidence is what we aspire to have. She is speaking her truth even though we wish we could beg her to stop for her own sake. It's that secondhand embarrassment. She speaks her mind to whoever is in her vicinity. And she does so in a manner that has such conviction. And yet, the people she is trying to read just simply do not grasp where this unfounded commentary is coming from. Joella may not be long for the competition, but she’s serving the entertainment for as long as she remains.

Joella Is an Icon