Losing is the new winning. Especially when you leave RuPaul's Drag Race a bigger icon than you entered. Such is the case for Season 17's Joella, the "Slaysian Diva" or LA. The community icon came into the show talking a big game. With a brutally honest tongue, throwing shade, and reading the girls at every turn, Joella has defined why we viewers love watching a delusional queen shine in the Werk Room.

Bringing raw emotion to the Untucked, Joella has become the season's meme queen thus far. After her now-iconic breakdown and subsequent monologue talking about being an icon of her community, Joella has capitizlied on the moment. Just look at the Busted tee you can now own! Even though she's an early out, Joella has become one of the breakout stars of the show. So, what is it like being an icon of her community?: "It is so great because when you serve opulence, and you clock the busted bitches, it's great having the drag delusion dynasty disease."

Joella Explains Where Her Shade Comes From