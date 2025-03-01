Love is Blind may be botching in the love department, but when it comes to love in the Werk Room, two queens have been making googly eyes at one another all season long. RuPaul’s Drag Race has tried so hard to feature a showmance. During Season 5, they tried to push Ivy Winters and Jinkx Monsoon into flirting, but it didn’t work. Season 11 gave us Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo keeping it hot inside the Werk Room. Now, in case you haven’t done the math and noticed the trend, it’s six seasons later, and another romance is blossoming.

From the start, Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins found an instant connection. And, with each episode, the pair have gotten closer and closer. Not in the sense that we’re privy to their deep connection, but more so in the sense that when they’re sitting next to one another, Kori is wrapping her arm around Lydia. Unlike other reality TV shows where love blossoms due to being physically around another individual 24/7, the competition of Drag Race doesn’t quite allow for intimacy of that nature. Seeing this love connection is refreshing because it feels natural. It’s not forced. And they genuinely seem to have something brewing, officially.

They Found Love In a 'Drag Race' Place

Image via MTV

When it comes to Drag Race, first and foremost, viewers tune in for the drag. The art of drag and queer visibility is what makes Drag Race stand out from any other reality show out there. Everything that keeps us glued to our seats while watching reality television is secondary, including the drama, the fights, the twists, the gags, the stunts, and the shenanigans. But, on that off chance where a romantic connection seeps in, it makes it even more special. Thus far, Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins have remained relatively in the middle ground in the competition. They've seen the bottom, but the risk of leaving the competition has been minimal. So, when they're not presenting their art, or having RuPaul mock Kori's mesh heels, or continually saying "butthole" in reference to Lydia's middle initial, Kori and Lydia have taken a liking to one another.

There haven't been any smooches on the show. They haven't done anything naughty aside from sharing a passing hug. But during Untucked, they always happen to find themselves interlocked. And it's cute! From episode one, we knew that they had something for one another. Kori admitted that she has a thing for twinks. And Lydia is the epitome of the tribe. On any other reality show, the casting department might have ensured that these characters would be in the game together to form a love connection. But that's not the goal of Drag Race. It's been an afterthought and something really special to watch blossom. Watching a showmance emerge on Survivor or Big Brother makes sense as living coincides with competing. Not so much in talent reality series. Yes, we've learned about some romances during American Idol, but we don't get to see those interactions quite like we have seen here. And the fans are living for it!

Lydia and Kori Normalized Queer Love on Reality TV