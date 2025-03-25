Week after week, Lana Ja'Rae presented "something unique" for her. Well, that was the joke that the show played on her as in nearly every confessional, the New York drag star could be seen saying as such about her runways. As the drag daughter of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15's Luxx Noir London, Lana had immense pressure on herself to present and perform at a certain standard and level. And yet, Lana pushed through, landing herself in the Top Six of Season 17. As Lana said, "It was easy for me to give up in the competition, but I never did. I never allowed the negativity or my placements to get the best of me. I always stay focused on the end goal and try to make sure I made it there. So I'm very proud of myself for that."

As nearly every queen has mentioned her legs, the statuesque dancer found out that she's more than just a runway model. She can actually be funny! Despite leaving sooner than she would have wished, Lana's time on RuPaul's Drag Race will be attached to her mystifying lip syncs, earning the moniker of the Lip Sync Assassin of the season.

Lana Ja'Rae Never Gave Up on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'