The library is open, officially! RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 has been keeping us gooped and gagged, with shocking twists and heartbreaking eliminations coming week after week. Following the departure of Acacia Forgot, the queens are back in the Werk Room to reconcile the aftermath of the season's Rusical, The Wicked Wiz of Oz. As it gets sadder for the queens to lose any of their sisters, Lydia B Kollins is ecstatic that Kori King stayed. Of course, it's because they've been getting closer in the Werk Room. And as social media confirms, they're official!

Meanwhile, Sam Star feels it's correct that she earned her second win, as she brings the pageant into the Werk Room. Cue the eye rolls! Sam is living that the girls are pressed that she has entered the Two-Win Club, alongside Suzie Toot and Onya Nurve. But who's the frontrunner? The queens without a win just want to experience what victory tastes like.

The Library Is Open on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

In the exclusive First Lewk of Episode 9, the top 9 are invited by RuPaul to take part in the quintessential Drag Race mini-challenge. In the grand tradition of Paris Is Burning, the library is about to be opened. Because reading is what? Fundamental! As one of the goalpost challenges for any queen's Drag Race career, the queens put on their reading glasses as they attempt to read their sisters to filth. But, who's really up for the task? While everyone gets their fair share of shade, it's Kori King who gets the brunt of things. And leave it to Kori and Lydia to really put those Werk Room romance rumors to rest. They're no longer rumors! After a frontrunner nets another victory, the queens see a target getting larger on her back.

Before Ru departs, she reveals that for over 60 years, one designer's sparkling style and irreverent attitude have rocked the runway. The queens are paying homage and celebrating the one and only Betsey Johnson! Having sat on the judges' panel in the past, the queens have added pressure as the iconic designer will be present once again. The queens will have to design a look inspired by one of three Betsey Johnson collections: "Punk Grunge Flappers," "Betsey's Prom," and "Prenup." With three queens per collection, it's a fight for the right to pick the style they want! The claws are out, divas! Especially when Lydia selects Lexi Love to pick her collection before her Werk Room lover! With the third design challenge of the season underway, here's hoping there's no cheating or garment-ruining coming into play.