RuPaul's Drag Race has already presented different types of drag queens across 17 seasons. So, when Lucky Starzzz was first introduced as one of the contenders for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, some fans couldn't help but point out her drag aesthetic's uncanny resemblance with Nina Bo'nina Brown — and it's not even shocking to learn her relationship with the Season 9 fan-favorite. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucky revealed her relationship with Nina, confirming that she is Nina's "sort-of drag daughter."

Various unique queens have graced the stage of the award-winning reality competition series as well as its international iterations, including, of course, the iconic Nina Bo’nina Brown. And while we can name a few drag queens with almost the same drag as Lucky Starzzz, most fans can agree she shares similarities with her "sort-of" drag mother. Speaking about her relationship with Nina, Lucky said that she has always seen the drag queen as her drag mother, but things changed during the audition process. She told EW:

"I was her sort-of drag daughter. I always saw her as my drag mom and mentor, but things changed when I got cast. We’ve had our ups and down. When I auditioned, we weren’t talking. She helped with my audition tape, but when the audition period started, we weren’t talking, so I wasn’t going to ask her, ‘Hey, help me with the audition?’"

Nina Bo’Nina Brown Was Lucky Starzzz’s Support System

Lucky then revealed that Nina was her support system and was supposed to help her during the audition period. Nina, however, "kind of didn't," which made Lucky mad. "She was a support system when we started talking again. When I finally got the final call, she was supposed to help me prepare, but she kind of didn’t, and I was mad…. I tried to reach out to her, but it’s like, why am I reaching out to you about your problem? It was just a bunch of weird, petty, dumb stuff. I didn’t have time for that. I went, filmed, came back, I called her again, but I got so busy."

The whole thing got a little bit "messy" when Nina unfollowed Lucky on social media. However, despite everything, Lucky remains a Nina Bo’Nina Brown fan. She added: "Eventually, she unfollowed me, it was like a whole mess that didn’t have to be so messy. I spoke to her like, three days ago, actually, after months of not talking. I just want to be cordial. We’re cordial, I think. I hope. I don’t mind, though, I’m not sitting here sobbing about it. It is what it is! I still have a lot of respect for her and respect for her art. I’m always going to be a fan. But, I don’t know, drag daughter/mother? I consider myself to be her drag abortion. I say that in a fun way!"

