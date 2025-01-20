Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17.Like a cartoon come to life, Lucky Starzzz stood out for her unique and artistic approach to the art of drag. Known for her incredible eye and uniquely original perspective, Lucky Starzzz was RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17's crafty queen. But when a design challenge called for her to use conventional materials outside of her wheelhouse, the week she opted for "typical" drag became the week she went home.

An early fan favorite for her larger-than-life costumes and affable personality, Lucky's story was one to root for. Sharing the tragedies in her life with the world, Lucky was doing Drag Race for her family, to help them out of their recent hardship. While winning was top of mind, Lucky also spent some time growing close to another artistically unique queen, Arrietty. So, did their friendship blossom into an artistic romance? With the season's big twist, the Badonka Dunk Tank, saving Hormona Lisa after losing the Lip Sync for Your Life week 2, Lucky Starzzz, unfortunately, wasn't feeling lucky, as the odds were not in her favor to stay, becoming the season's Porkchop queen. As she joked, "I'm going to re-brand as Unlucky Starzzz now."

Lucky Starzzz Has To Stand Out Amidst a Busy Drag Scene

"I've always been a Venus fly trap in a room full of roses"

Condragulations on a fantastic run on Drag Race! How does it feel to officially be a Ru girl now?

LUCKY: I feel honestly honored. I feel great. It hits me in doses, all the time. I'm still trying to wrap my head around, "oh, wow, I really am a Ru girl now," you know. But I'm absolutely proud and honored.

If you could describe your Drag Race 17 journey in three words. What would they be?

LUCKY: Colorful. Very colorful. Full circle. And expressive.

You were there for your family. How proud are they of you and your journey?

LUCKY: My family is very old school, like Latino, you know? They are all about whether or not I'm making money. So, as long as I'm making money, they're good. But yeah, they're really proud. They're really proud.

You represented Miami, Florida this season. Now, compared to previous Miami queens we've seen on the show, you stand out for your unique and beautiful artistry. What is it like being your own entity in a scene that's filled with bucking brunch queens?

LUCKY: I feel good because I get to stand out. I've always been in my own lane. I've always been a Venus fly trap in a room full of roses, I always say as a metaphor. I honestly see it as a superpower.

The season kicked off with a talent show where you gave us an iconic number. Talk to me about the creation of "Lucky's Lemonade."

LUCKY: For me, "Lucky's Lemonade" is a short cartoon brought to life. So, imagine a crazy cartoon episode. A crazy kids' TV show cartoon episode gone crazy. Does that make sense? It has a lot of innuendos. It has a lot of metaphors, if you really look at it. She's basically a lemonade girl selling it at the corner at the lemonade stand. Does that make sense?

LUCKY: It's very "Peanut Butter" by RuPaul. You know, "Peanut Butter" by RuPaul is selling peanut butter at the corner, but at the other corner, you see Lucky's lemonade, and she's selling something else.

I love that. Now, you mentioned that you create your looks with unconventional materials. What is the most unique item that you've purchased and utilized for drag?

LUCKY: Actually, the most unique item is extending foam. When I started using that, it changed my life. I created so many pieces of it. I kind of sculpt my drag in a way. I create sculptures and projects and I wear them...I think expanding foam was like a big thing.

Lucky Shares Her Regrets About the Design Challenge

"I'm going to rebrand as Unlucky Starzzz now."