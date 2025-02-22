Yes, there is still a full half of a season to go, but through 8 episodes, Onya Nurve has proven that when she’s on stage, you simply cannot take your eyes off of her. At this rate, if RuPaul crowns her the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, it should not come as a shock. Thus far, Onya has presented high-class drag, an effervescent personality, and television drama that keeps us invested. Sure, when she’s not stealing someone’s trim or spray-painting over someone’s outfit, Onya has been a champion of her sisters. She is in her congenial era in confessionals while keeping it professional in the Werk Room.

When RuPaul takes a liking to an individual, it shows. This season, Onya has been compared to people Ru has known from her past. Ru even thinks she resembles Glodean White, Barry White’s wife. She may not know the reference, but she's gladly taking the moniker! Onya Nurve is an enticing contestant because she continues to excel. Is there anything she can't do? The versatile Cleveland, Ohio-based queen has the charisma, uniqueness, and talent, but it's that nerve that is making her a frontrunner.

Onya Nurve Brings Reality Drama to Life on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'