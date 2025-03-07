Sam Star is a darling Southern Belle of the season, hailing from Alabama. As the drag daughter of a legend of the drag pageant scene and a former winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sam Star has been under great tutelage, and Trinity the Tuck trained her well. Sam Star has brought the polish, poise, and passion necessary for the pageant world to Drag Race. Though some may see it as off-putting, it's just a facade a pageant queen needs to have.

Her idea of drag is perfection, like the pageant world demands. But perfect isn't always what the judges want to see on this show. As they have infamously said, they want to see "ugly." Sam has found a chink in her armor. She's acknowledged it, and she's taking the criticism and growing from it. But it's also exposed that sweet but sinister side. So, what does a drag pageant background have to do with anything? Perhaps the most fascinating part about Sam Star this season is her charm. And her charm, to some, may seem mean, but she's just being a pageant queen!

Sam Brings the Sass on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'