They say timing is everything, and well, RuPaul’s Drag Race timed their premiere out perfectly. To set up the season, rather than launch the premiere straight into the typical Werk Room entrances, Season 17 of the reality competition series kicked off with a Squid Game-inspired cold opening. Called "Squirrel Game," the queens of the new season, alongside major Drag Race alumni and random extras in drag or clown garb, are thrust into this sickening game. Playing "Ru Light, Green Light," the queens had to serve their best moves when the beat drops. When the beat stops, they must strike a pose or be eliminated. Now, rather than being gunned down, the losers are pied in the face by the scantly clad Pit Crew in masks when Lil Poundcake, Drag Race’s most infamous doll, detects movement.

With cameo appearances from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winners Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Kylie Sonique Love, and Trinity the Tuck, fan favorites Jaymes Mansfield, Kerri Colby, Mayhem Miller, and Morgan McMichaels, to Victoria "Porkchop" Parker literally being "porkchopped" as contestant 001, RuPaul brought the beat, and it was sickening. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 is off to an exceptional start.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Meets 'Squid Game'

On the heels of Season 2 of Squid Game, Drag Race decided to bring the IP into the LGBTQ+ world for a fabulous parody. The marriage between the two universes was simple and easy, bringing in laughs for all the right reasons. The "Squirrel Game" sketch was fun, refreshing, topical, and gag-filled. It was a furvent way to introduce the queens into the queendom in a new way. We were able to see them navigate the campy world that they're about to compete in. Pop culture and Drag Race nostalgia are the perfect recipe for success as they are both major components of the art form. Pop culture is something that is consistently infused in Drag Race. It can, on occasion, feel forced. This time it was naturally seamless. Sometimes, trying new things can work. This did!

Drag Race is known for the lingo that has infused its way into mainstream vernacular. Now entering Season 17, fans are used to recycled catchphrases tossed in here, there, and everywhere. Yet, swapping them in for the terminology, themes, and moments from Squid Game, the parody was ripe for a spot on Saturday Night Live. The cinematography was essentially a one-for-one from Squid Game with recognizable elements. It didn't try hard to be something it couldn't be. The writers of this sketch deserve immense praise for their seamless transition of integrating Drag Race lingo into the world of Squid Game. Sometimes, the writing during the challenges can verge on cringy. Here, it was simply a chef's kiss. The jokes were low-hanging fruit, yet implemented in a manner that worked. The writing team brought their own brand of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that deserves a RuPeter Badge.

The Queens of 17 Are Ready to Play