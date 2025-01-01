The Emmy Award-winning reality series RuPaul's Drag Race is returning for another incredible season! It's a new year and a new season, as things are about to get soaked in Season 17. Fourteen brand-new queens are vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a prize of $200,000. Which queen has the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent? Tune in and find out!

Hosted by multi-Emmy Award winner RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, having spawned an All-Star season and multiple international spin-offs around the globe. RuPaul's Drag Race will return to MTV for the third straight season in 90-minute jam-packed episodes.

When Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 Coming Out?

Image via MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 returns on Friday, January 3rd at 8:00 p.m. with a 90-minute episode. And don't forget, if you're not watching RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, you're only getting half the story. Untucked airs at 9:30pm immediately following the premiere on MTV.

Where Can You Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17?

Image via MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 is back exclusively on MTV beginning Friday, January 3rd at 8:00pm.

Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 Streaming?

Image via MTV

Sadly, in the USA, it's not. You must have a cable service in order to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 following its original air time. Previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Paramount+ features a pair of subscription options. After a trial period, Paramount+ Essential, with ads, is available for $7.99. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, with no ads, is available for $12.99.

Stream on Paramount+

Is There a Trailer for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17?

Yes! RuPaul's Drag Race has teased the season with a supersize trailer! Featuring the incredible lineup of queens and guest judges, the trailer for Season 17 will be ushering in a brand new twist called The Badonka Dunk Tank. Following the lipsync, each eliminated queen has a chance to receive immunity and save themselves from having to sashay away. Queens will choose from 10 levers and if they pick one of the two levers that dunks Michelle Visage, they get to remain in the competition. If not, they will be eliminated. Additionally, the Rate-A-Queen will be returning after its debut last season.

Who Is Competing On 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17?

Season 17 of Drag Race will feature 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar." The previously announced cast includes Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, CA), Arrietty (Seattle, WA), Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, NJ), Hormona Lisa (Chattanooga, TN), Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL), Joella (Los Angeles, CA), Kori King (Boston, MA), Lana Ja’Rae (New York, NY), Lexi Love (Louisville, KY), Lucky Starzzz (Miami, FL), Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh, PA), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH), Sam Star (Leeds, AL), and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, FL).

Who Will Be Guest Judging 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17?

Image via MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 will include a star-studded line up of judges! Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul is back once again alongside their mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. The big premiere episode will feature guest judge Katy Perry. The additional lineup of guest judges includes Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

What Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' About?

Image via MTV

Season 17 of Drag Race will feature 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by TodayTix. Over the course of the season, the competition queens will compete in an assortment of challenges that will test their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. The bottom two queens of the week will be forced to lip sync for their lives where one queen will shantay, which means stay, or sashay away.

Who Has Previously Won 'RuPaul's Drag Race?'