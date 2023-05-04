RuPaul's Drag Race is one of the most popular and beloved reality competitions of today, featuring several glamorous drag queens who do their best to earn the title of next drag superstar, following in RuPaul's steps. With a wide variety of challenges that include design, acting, and comedy, with many queens exploring that last talent in upcoming standup comedy specials.

The most anticipated moment of each season is the Finale where the title of next drag superstar is given to the hardworking and talented queen who proved themselves worthy, as well as the title of Miss Congeniality. The format has evolved as the show has grown bigger, with jaw-dropping fashions and show-stopping lip-syncs that make audiences fall even more in love with the contestants.

The below contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race.

10 Season 3 Finale (2011)

In this finale the last three contestants to make it in the competition were Raja Gemini, Manila Luzon, and Alexis Mateo, all fierce queens with three challenge wins each. They were tasked with transforming into video vixens for the music video for RuPaul's single "Champion" and bringing breathtaking outfits to the final runway.

RELATED: 10 Best 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Episodes, According to Reddit

This was the last finale with where the winner was revealed at the end of the last challenge in the same stage where the competition takes place, later changed to avoid spoiler leaks. The three queens did an excellent job in the music video but only Raja and Manila lip-synced for the crown, with Raja winning the title and $75,000.

9 Season 8 Finale (2016)

This season finale served as both the cast reunion and crowning episode, being the last to follow this joint format. Filmed in front of a live audience of 1,800 people at The Orpheum, the event kicked off with RuPaul posing along with all the previous winners, inspired by the first mini-challenge of the season.

The three finalists each lip-synced to a song written for them, with Bob The Drag Queen performing "I Don't Like to Show Off," Kim Chi performing "Fat Fem and Asian," and Naomi Smalls performing "Legs." RuPaul talked to all the eliminated queens and they aired out drama, after which it was announced that Bob The Drag Queen was taking home the crown and $100,000.

8 Season 1 Finale (2018)

In this finale, the last 3 queens Bebe Zahara Benet, Nina Flowers and Rebecca Glasscock face their final challenge as they shoot the music video for RuPaul's new single "Cover Girl (Put The Bass In Your Walk)" while also having to write and record their own original verses for the song.

RELATED: 'RuPaul's Drag Race': The 10 Best Seasons, Ranked

While many have referred to the first season of the show as "The Lost Season" due to it being hard to find, it set the tone for the Emmy-winning competition. Despite this, the first crowning was an unforgettable moment for fans as Bebe Zahara Benet became the first-ever Drag Race winner, earning a $20,000 prize.

7 Season 4 Finale (2012)

This finale picked up in the last episode's cliffhanger, where it was announced that for the first time, the winner would be announced in front of a live audience instead of after the final challenge. The three contestants who lip-synced for the crown in the past episode were Sharon Needles, PhiPhi O'Hara and Chad Michaels.

This was the first time the reunion happened before the winner was announced due to a change of format to avoid leaks, with all three possibilities being recorded in front of the audience. The queen who took home the crown was spooky Sharon Needles, who was the first one to win 4 main challenges before the finals.

6 Season 11 Finale (2019)

This Grand Finale revolved around a Lipsynch Smackdown for the Crown and featured a performance of the RuPaul song "Sissy That Walk" by Christine and The Queens. The top 4 consisted of A'Keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly who lipsynched against each other in pairs, with the two winners lip-syncing for the crown.

Yvie Oddly and Brooke Lynn Hytes were the final two, lip-syncing against each other for a second time after they landed in the bottom 2 with both of them staying in the competition. Their performance was fierce, with show-stopping outfits with sickening reveals, and although it was close, Yvie Oddly took home the crown as well as $100,000.

5 Season 15 Finale (2023)

From the latest season, this Grand Finale had a multitude of gag-worthy looks and entertaining lip-syncs, with the top four Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby each performing an original song inspired by them in order for RuPaul to choose which two would be moving forward to lipsynch for the win.

RELATED: 10 Shows To Watch If You Like 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

In addition, previous winner Jinkx Monsoon sang "When You're Good To Mama" from the musical Chicago, and Orville Peck with Leland did a rendition of "Built on Drag" from the Rusical episode. Anetra and Sasha Colby were chosen to lipsynch to "Knock on Wood" by Amii Stewart in a sensual and sickening performance that guaranteed Sasha's deserved and important win.

4 Season 5 Finale (2013)

This was the second time that the reunion and winner announcement were both on the same episode, a format that would remain up until Season 8. The queens came together for the finale filmed in front of a live audience to discuss the drama of the season, and crown Ivy Winters as Miss Congeniality.

The top three Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, and Roxxxy Andrews gave their final lipsynch in the previous episode, so there were no lip syncs in this finale. Instead, it featured amazing looks and plenty of tea from the Queens before Jinkx Monsoon was crowned winner, and who was recently announced to be joining the cast of Doctor Who in a major role.

3 Season 14 Finale (2022)

This was the first finale in the show's history to have 5 finalists competing for the crown, each performing a song written specifically for them. Angeria Paris VanMichaels lip syncs to "Check My Track Record", Bosco to "Devil", Daya Betty to "Fighter", Lady Camden to "I Fell Down (I Got Up)" and Willow Pill to "I Hate People"

After five fierce performances, RuPaul announced that only two of them will be moving forward and Kornbread Jeté is named Miss Congeniality, as the two chosen finalists Willow Pill and Lady Camden get ready to perform "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" by Cher. The crown goes to Willow Pill, who as well as receiving the crown and $150,000, said that the show helped her discover her transness.

2 Season 6 Finale (2014)

In this reunion finale the eliminated queens talked to RuPaul about how their lives had changed, runway looks they didn't get to show, and drama that went down during filming. A segment was included showcasing drag artists with political and cultural impact to highlight the importance of drag as art.

RELATED: The 10 Funniest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Snatch Game Performances

The queens answered questions from the crowd, and contestant Joslyn Fox was asked by her fiancé if they could get married right there, leading to a wedding ceremony being performed on stage by RuPaul. BenDeLaCreme was named Miss Congeniality, after which finalists Adore Delano, Bianca Del Rio, and Courtney Act were interviewed by RuPaul, before Bianca Del Rio was crowned Next Drag Superstar, winning $100,000.

1 Season 9 Finale (2017)

This finale was the first since season 3 to have two separate episodes for the reunion and winner announcement, now changing into the Grand Finale format the show has followed since. The four final queens take the stage in a lipsynch smackdown for the crown to determine the two finalists who will then compete against each other.

Finalists Peppermint and Trinity Taylor performed the first lipsynch to "Stronger" by Britney Spears, and the second now iconic lipsynch between Sasha Velour and Shea Couleé was to "So Emotional" by Whitney Houston. The winners of each of their lip syncs Peppermint and Sasha Velour then perform "It's Not Right But It's Okay" by Whitney Houston, with Sasha taking the crown and $100,000.

NEXT: 7 Best Competition Reality Shows That Showcase Queer Excellence