RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 2 and 3 star Darius Jeremy Pierce, also known as Shangela, is under fire for allegations of sexual assault. The news comes nearly one year after a previous lawsuit against Shangela, which involved similar accusations, was dismissed in court. The latest complaint was filed on February 24, 2025, by Eric Poff, an adult film star known by the stage name, Dakota Payne. In the lawsuit, Poff accused Pierce of pressuring him to drink excessively before allegedly assaulting him while he was incapacitated.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the incident took place in October 2017 while Poff and Pierce were filming Hurricane Bianca in Manhattan. Poff has claimed that the Drag Race star “spiked” his drink with a drug. The next thing Poff knew, he woke up in a hotel room with Pierce assaulting him while an unknown man watched from the corner. His lawyers wrote that because of Poff’s “Semi-conscious” state at the time, he was unable to consent to any sexual activity that took place.

The documents also state that Poff “gained the courage to come forward” with his story after the previous allegations against the drag queen made headlines in 2024. Poff also alleged that Pierce continued to send him money to buy his silence. In his lawsuit, Poff is requesting a jury trial and asking Pierce to pay his attorney's fees along with “all other amounts owed to him.”

Five People Have Accused Shangela of Sexual Assault